Benavidez wants Andrade KO: ‘I send them all to the hospital!’

Undefeated super middleweight superstar David Benavidez is going straight for the knockout this weekend.

“El Monstruo” faces unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Benavidez promised an exciting fight at the press conference with an explosive finish.

David Benavidez wants to KO Demetrius Andrade

“I’m going to try to strike as soon as I get the opportunity to strike,” assured Benavidez.

“I will try to end it as soon as possible because I want to show the people that I am the best fighter. I will find a knockout against anybody.

“This is what the fans want to see. They want to see knockouts. They want to see people go to war.

“I know he’s a great fighter, but I will strike when I see the openings. I’m going to try to knock him out.

“I’m going to give the fans what they want to see. They want to see a war, so let’s go to war.”

“We can go heart for heart, but I will end up victorious on Saturday.”

Critics

On his detractors, Benavidez added: “My last fight, I had even more motivation because it was my first pay-per-view fight.

“Now that I’m here at the pay-per-view stage, I just want to stay here and keep giving the fans the fights they want to see and keep fighting the best in the world.

“I just want to shut all my critics up. But I want to show to myself that I’m the best. I want to fight the best, and I want to beat the best.”

The Mexican sees Showtime‘s last major card in Las Vegas as one of the best in 2023.

“This is a great way to close out the year. I feel like this will be the best card of the year because everybody has so much to prove on this card,” Benavidez said.

Amazing card

“This is going to be an amazing card, and we’re definitely not going to disappoint the fans.

“These two fights, the co-main event and the main event, can be the fights of the year. We’re just looking forward to giving the fans what they want to see.

“This is the best fight that can be made because he’s at the top of the division. He showed the world that he’s a really good fighter.

“He’s an Olympian and a two-division world champion. It’s the only direction I thought I could go to prove I’m the best.

“He’s not an easy opponent. He’s very technical. He has a very good defense.

“But I always find a way to win, and Saturday night will not be any different. I’m going to find a way to beat him.

“It’s all fun and games, but it’s not funny when I get in the ring. I send all my opponents to the hospital. Look up my track record.

Concluding on his camp, David Benavidez stated: “All I know is that I worked extremely hard during this training camp.

“I’ve been training for three-and-a-half months and put everything into this training camp. I know what’s in front of me.”

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing promote, are on sale now and available at AXS.com.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.