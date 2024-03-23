Benavidez begs Saudis to make Canelo fight in sign of the times

The power of Saudi Arabia in the sport of boxing has never been more evident than a recent David Benavidez plea to make a fight with Canelo possible.

Benavidez took to social media with his begging bowl, calling on Turki Alalshikh’s Middle East might to step in on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

In what could become a sign of very different times in boxing, fighters have begun straight up asking for the Saudis to add their wishes to a future card.

“The Mexican Monster” felt the need to call for Saudi back-up after the man holding all the belts in his division made an impossible demand. Canelo asked for 150 to 200 million dollars to make a future fight a reality. The only team in the world with that kind of clout is Turki, the Prince, and the prospect of staging the event at Riyadh Season.

Turki has yet to respond to Benavidez’s request, who made no bones about pursuing the Chairman in his quest to take Canelo’s titles.

David Benavidez begs Saudis to make Canelo fight

“Let’s bring the biggest and most exciting fight to Saudi Arabia,” insisted Benavidez. “This will be the biggest Mexican vs Mexican-American fight in the history of boxing. What better place to do it than The Kingdom, for the entire world to see?

“This fight is for pride and glory. I fight for greatness, not money. Your Excellency, if I do not beat Canelo, I will donate my entire purse to any kid’s charity of your liking. When I beat Canelo, I will be donating a huge amount of that purse to benefit children’s hunger worldwide.

“I’m a champion of the people and will continue to fight the best! I stand by my words!”

Before that, Benavidez had responded to Canelo’s sizable demands by stating: “If I have nothing to offer, then why are you demanding you get 150-200 million to fight someone who isn’t worth anything?

“Hopefully, after you make that 150 million, you have enough left to buy a pair of nuts.”

Speaking to BOXR in an interview posted on his socials, he added: “I’m not scared of nobody. I’ve hurt everybody who has been in front of me, and Canelo’s no different. “I will hurt him too, and I’ll take all his belts.”

Canelo is undoubtedly playing hardball and sees Benavidez as a massive threat to his current reign as undisputed champion at 168. To take that risk, Canelo wants to ensure he has the most significant payday possible for his greatest challenge since Dmitry Bivol inflicted a second loss in May 2022.

