Don King forced to postpone April 27 card due to fighter injuries

With several injuries forcing cancellations of several of the title fights planned for Don King’s “Quest for the Best” fight card slated for next Saturday, April 27th at Casino Miami Jai-Alai, the fight card has been postponed to a future date.

The lineup was due to feature some of the most formidable contenders in the sport.

WBA Continental Americas Middleweight Champion Ian Green (18-2, 12 KOs) has been a fan favorite at Casino Miami. The Paterson, NJ native was aiming to win his seventh straight fight as he took on Roy Barringer (10-4, 6 KOs), a hard-hitting challenger from Toledo, OH.

Miami, FL’s own Ahmed Elbiali (23-1, 18 KOs), who holds the NABA/NABF Light Heavyweight Championships, was ready to show his explosive power agianst undefeated Sergio Jimenez (13-0-1, 11 KOs) from San Pedro, CA, in a showdown that promises fireworks from start to finish.

The third championship fight will feature WBC Int’l Lightweight Champion Antonio Perez (9-0, 5 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA was risking his title against Los Angeles’ Oscar Acevedo (9-1).

The evening of boxing also was also set to feature four undercard fights. DeVon Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL will face Julio Tanori (1-1, 1 KO) for the WBC Youth Intercontinental Super Lightweight championship.

King will now look to move the card to another date.

“Injuries are part of this game,” said King. “It’s unfortunate, but we’ll aim to get these championship fights together again to bring boxing fans another exciting night of boxing. Ian Green and Ahmed Elbiali will return to defend their respective titles. We appreciate Dan Licciardi and all our friends at Casino Miam Jai-Alai for their friendship and support and look forward to working again with them in the future.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the April 27th fight card can obtain refunds at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai box office.