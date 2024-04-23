Robert Guerrero III scores first KO, moves to 2-0 as a pro

Undefeated super featherweight, Robert Guerrero III, son of former multi-division world champion, Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero, captivated the crowd at the Auditorio Municipal de Tijuana this past Friday with a stunning victory in his second professional fight.

Guerrero III (2-0, 1 KO) faced off against Cristian Velazquez of Tijuana, MX, in a scheduled 4-round bout. The fight, promoted by Bxstrs Promotions, aired live on ESPN Deportes / “ESPN Knockout”.

Guerrero III, age 17, sealed the win with a first-round knockout, delivering a powerful left hook-straight right combo to the body of Velazquez that sent him to the canvas. The referee promptly stopped the bout, solidifying Guerrero III’s dominance in the ring.

“Scoring my first knockout of my career feels incredible,” said Guerrero who by the nickname “El Pistolero”. “I put in a lot of hard work and dedication into my training, and this knockout victory is a moment I’ll never forget.”

Looking ahead, Guerrero III is eager to maintain his momentum and stay active in the boxing world throughout the rest of the year.

“I’m already planning my next steps to get back in the ring as soon as possible. I want to stay busy, keep improving, and show the world what I’m capable of. This is just the beginning for me, and I’m ready to make my mark.”

“I very pleased with my son’s performance over the weekend,” said Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero. “He showed he has the power to take out a fighter, and it’s clear that he has a bright future ahead of him in the world of boxing. As his father and mentor, I’ll continue to support him every step of the way.”