Cain Sandoval dominates, moves to 13-0

Fighting in front of an energetic crowd at the Commerce Casino Events Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night, ‘Sugar’ Cain Sandoval

(13-0, 11 KOs), continued to cement his status as The Best 140lb. Prospect in Boxing with a dominant ten-round decision over Angel ‘Sharky’ Rebollar, (8-4, 3 KOs). The junior welterweight clash headlined an exciting eight bout card broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions as part of their nationally acclaimed boxing series, Sandoval was awarded the unanimous decision by scores of 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93. Fighting in front of champions from the 360 Promotions’ stable including Serhii Bohachuk, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, Omar Trinidad and Gor Yeritsyan, Sandoval was able to consistently slow down the elusive Rebollar.

“It was another great night of fights at the Commerce Casino broadcast on UFC FIGHT PASS,” said Loeffler. “Cain Sandoval and Chucky Barrera showed once again with their aggressive, fan friendly styles why they are two of the most popular fighters on the West Coast. Both have all the attributes to become future world champions.”

Working his way inside on the counter punching Rebollar, Sandoval was able to force the fight in the first half of the fight with outstanding body work. Upping the pressure in the seventh Sandoval displayed his trademark aggressive style as the crowd roared in approval against the game Rebollar.

Closing the show in style, both fighters emptied their proverbial gas tanks in the tenth and final round much to the excitement at the packed venue.

Co-featured, fast-rising super flyweight star, Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (6-0-1, 4 KO’s), won a six-round unanimous decision over Hector Valdes Pena, (4-2-2, 2 KOs).

The 22-year-old Barrera displayed his wealth of world class skills as he continuously used his full arsenal to score points. Demonstrating a terrific body attack throughout the fight, the popular, all action Barrera capped the victory over the game Pena with a knockdown towards the end of the final round.

Unanimous scores of 60-53 were all in favor of Barrera who continues to build his huge fan following and rapidly raise his profile in the division.

Freddie Roach trained Jaybrio Pe Benito, (4-0, 2 KOs), stayed undefeated with a second round (:47) knockout of Christian Lorenzo, (3-7, 1 KO) in their scheduled four-round super featherweight bout.

Popular undefeated women’s minimumweight fighter Guadalupe Medina, (6-0, 2 KOs), won a spirited six round decision over Sabrina Persona, (3-2, 1 KO), of Chula Vista, CA. Scores were 60-54 and 59-55 twice.

Hollywood Fight Nights favorite Abel Mejia, (4-0, 2 KOs), stopped Rodney Mondala, (1-3, 1 KO), with a first-round knockout (2:01) in their scheduled four round super featherweight battle.

Fighting over six rounds in the women’s junior flyweight division, Brook Sibrian, (3-0, 1 KO), and Ashley Felix, (4-2, 1 KO), put on an outstanding show that had fans on their feet throughout. With both women trading leather during all six rounds, the judges like Sibrian’s work awarding her the unanimous decision by scores of 60-54 and 59-55 twice.

Rodrigo Mosquera, (2-0, 1 KO), won a four-round unanimous over Ryan Mondala, (0-2). Scores for their junior lightweight scrap were 40-36 on all three judges’ scorecards.

Opening the show in the super welterweight division, Eliezer Silva, (3-0, 2 KO), knocked out Jonathan Moskowitz, (1-3, 1 KO), in the third round (1:17).