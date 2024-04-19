Callum Walsh remains active on June 7 against Carlos Ortiz

The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (10-0, 8 KOs), of Cork, Ireland, will make his highly anticipated return to Southern California, defending his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title on Friday, June 7 in the ten-round main event against knockout machine Carlos Ortiz, (14-5, 14 KOs), of Torreon, Mexico at the Chumash Casino Resort and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

Fighting in the ten-round co-feature, world ranked all-action featherweight Omar Trinidad, (15-0-1, 12 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA makes the first defense of his WBC Continental Americas Title.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions as part of their nationally acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series, advance tickets priced at $105, $85, $75, $65 and $55 are Now On-Sale.

The Chumash Casino Resort venue is located at 3400 East Highway 246, Santa Ynez, CA 93460.

“Callum has proven to be the most popular fighter in New York City over the last six months with his two tremendous victories in front of huge crowds at The Mecca of Boxing,” said Tom Loeffler.

“Returning to the ring in Southern California for the first time in ten months against upset minded Carlos Ortiz provides another tough challenge as he continues to rise in the world rankings.” Walsh is currently ranked #14 by the WBC and #13 by the IBF.

“Our co-feature brings Omar Trinidad to the Chumash Casino for the first time following his spectacular knockout performances at Madison Square Garden and the Commerce Casino. He’s won fifteen fights in a row and continues to be the most active, world ranked featherweight.”

The 22-year-old Walsh, trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, returns to battle following a dominant ten-round unanimous decision over Kazak veteran Dauren Yeleussinov on March 15 in The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The victory headlined a huge St. Patrick’s Day weekend event in New York City. Prior to that, also fighting at the famed venue, the hard-hitting southpaw Walsh was victorious over Bronx, N.Y. contender Ismael Villarreal on November 9, 2023, also by ten-round unanimous decision.

In his last Southern California appearance on August 26, 2023, Walsh stopped Juan Jose Velasco after four rounds at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles.

Carlos Ortiz has won his last three fights, two by first round knockout. Fighting at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on June 11, 2022, he knocked out previously undefeated top prospect Evan Anthony Sanchez, (11-0) in the fifth round.

Most recently he stopped Brian Mora Munoz in the first stanza on October 28, 2023. Fighting in Las Vegas twice, Cervantes has also clashed with top contenders Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs in exciting battles.

Omar Trinidad kicked off his 2024 campaign with a sensational eighth-round knockout of cross-town arch-rival Jose Perez at the Commerce Casino on January 27, 2024. Prior to that the Boyle Heights, CA native made his Madison Square Garden debut on November 9, 2023 with a show-stopping first round knockout of Andrew Bentley.