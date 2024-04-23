Skip to content
Muhsin Cason training camp update ahead of April 26 fight

Home Team
This Friday, undefeated cruiserweight prospect Muhsin “The Muslim Boxer” Cason (12-0, 9 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line against DeShon Webster (12-7-3, 6 KOs) in a scheduled 6-round bout being promoted by Teflon Promotions.

The fight will take place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. The Liacouras Center is located at 1776 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19121. Doors will open at 6:00 pm, with the first fight scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm.

Here is what Muhsin Cason had to say about his recent training camp, his upcoming fight with DeShawn Webster, goals for 2024 and more:

On his recent training camp:

“My recent training camp was amazing. Most of my camp during Ramadan was a new accomplishment for me. I think my mindset has reached a new level.”

On his upcoming matchup with DeShawn Webster:

“DeShawn Webster is a formidable opponent. I think he’s going to come in tough and I think the world is going to see what I’ve been working on for the last year and a half with my coach Rasheem Jefferson. I plan to show skills in this fight so far and continue my journey to become a world champion.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I think a win for me will solidify my standings in the prospect rankings of becoming the world champion”

On what his goals are for 2024:

“To keep winning and to keep persevering, no matter what the obstacle”

