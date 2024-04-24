‘It’s all over’ for Mike Tyson if five seconds is all he’s got

Mike Tyson released his latest video clip as the former heavyweight champion continues preparations to face YouTuber Jake Paul.

The sport’s “Baddest Man” has under three months to go until he trades blows with the one-loss wannabe pro boxer on July 2oth at the home of the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Training is going as it always goes for Mike. It’s lightning-fast and lasts only a few seconds for each clip. This formula, which worked when he fought Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, seems to be a case of if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

A standout comment on Mike Tyson’s latest video caught the eye as one astute observer and possible Jake Paul fan stated: “It’s all over for Tyson if this is all he can manage,” regarding the five-second burst.

Tyson sold 1.5 million Pay Per Views alongside Jones for the Triller event in Florida as the exhibition match went the full twelve rounds. However, for no portion of that contest did Tyson look anything like his social media clips. The pair of former heavyweight champions, who were 54 [Tyson] and 52 [RJJ], respectively, were labored and slow and enjoyed plenty of clinches on the inside. Their punches would bounce off each other as the muscle mass is no longer evident, which negates the need for any real punch resistance. And that’s only if they’re going at full pelt, which – on the face of it, wasn’t likely to be the case.

Now, Tyson expects to age four more years and be able to hammer blows from an in-shape 27-year-old. It remains a polarizing event still considered by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for professional status.

World Boxing News reported last week that the TDLR hasn’t rejected the notion of handing Tyson a license for the first time since 2005. But it may not be the TDLR that the youngest-ever heavyweight king has to convince, and it won’t be the viewers. Netflix will air the fight for over 250 million subscribers without extra cost, guaranteeing the event’s success.

Tyson’s peers will be the ones who need the most convincing, especially after what happened to Evander Holyfield against Vitor Belfort. Holyfield won’t be as happy at how his career ended after coming out of retirement at 58 with eight days’ notice to be wiped out by the UFC star in 109 seconds. Tyson could face the same regret if a former Disney child star takes him out.

Will he be able to look his fellow legends in the eye the same way, knowing Paul knocked him about in what will probably be his last fight?

He may be asking himself, in the aftermath, was it worth it?

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay. Learn more, read all articles from the experienced boxing writer, and follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.