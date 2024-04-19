Haney vs Garcia broadcast to follow Cain Sandoval fight

The exciting full nine-bout card for this Saturday’s Hollywood Fight Nights event at the Commerce Casino Events Center in Los Angeles, CA has been announced along with details of Friday’s weigh-in and the 360 Promotions After-Party which will include the live big-screen broadcast of the evening’s Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia viewing party from Brooklyn, NY.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, Saturday’s event is headlined by Undefeated Super Lightweight Rising Star, ‘Sugar’ Cain Sandoval, (12-0, 11 KOs), of Sacramento, CA in a ten-round battle against Angel ‘Sharky’ Rebollar, (8-3, 3 KOs). The main event tops the UFC FIGHT PASS globally streamed card.

Co-featured, fast-rising super flyweight star, Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (5-0-1, 4 KO’s), battles Hector Valdes Pena, (4-1-2, 2 KOs) in a scheduled six rounder.

Fighting in a super featherweight clash, Freddie Roach trained Jaybrio Pe Benito, (3-0, 2 KOs), of Honolulu, HI faces Christian Lorenzo, of Guerrero, Mexico in a four-round bout.

Popular undefeated women’s minimumweight fighter Guadalupe Medina, (5-0, 2 KOs), of Maywood, CA battles Sabrina Persona, (3-1, 1 KO), of Chula Vista, CA over six scheduled rounds.

Hollywood Fight Nights favorite Abel Mejia, (3-0, 2 KOs), of Santa Ana, CA faces Rodney Mondala, (1-2, 1 KO), of Honolulu, HI in a four round super featherweight battle.

Fighting over six rounds in the women’s junior flyweight division, Brook Sibrian, (2-0, 1 KO), of Coachella, CA clashes with Ashley Felix, (4-1, 1 KO), of Tijuana, Mexico.

Los Angeles Police Officer, Eduardo Diaz, (8-3, 2 KOs), of Inglewood, CA faces Luis Segura, (6-1, 5 KO), of Los Angeles in a six-round super welterweight fight.

In a four-round super featherweight bout, Rodrigo Mosquera, (1-0, 1 KO), of Las Vegas, NV battles Ryan Mondala, (0-1), of Honolulu, HI.

Fighting in the first bout of the night in a four round super welterweight fight, Los Angeles’ Eliezer Silva, (2-0, 1 KO), faces Jonathan Moskowitz, (1-2, 1 KO), of Visalia, CA.

Remaining tickets priced at $200, $150, $100 and $80 can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us.

The Commerce Casino, ‘The World’s Largest Card Room and Site of the LA Poker Classic’, is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040.

Doors will open on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with the first bell at 3:15 p.m. and the UFC Fight Pass broadcast starting at 5:00 p.m.

The 360 Promotions After-Party featuring the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia broadcast is included in the price of admission.