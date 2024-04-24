De La Hoya warning backfires as Saudi mega-bill breaches US

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya fired a warning to Saudi Arabia about its involvement in a mega-card slated for Los Angeles.

Saudi investors, led by the Crown Prince and Sports Chairman Turki Alalshikh, will breach the United States market for the first time this summer. The mega-bill will see Terence Crawford aiming for a fourth-weight world title against Israil Madrimov. Several other big names are already touted, with Andy Ruiz Jr., Tim Tszyu, and Isaac Cruz for confirmation on Wednesday.

The event will occur on August 3 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The move comes on the back of Alalshikh posting an image alongside representatives of Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon, with Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, as ever, involved in the promotion.

However, De La Hoya was initially far from happy with the move, which would enter directly into his base on the West Coast of America. The former ten-time world champion ensured Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia knew how he felt about it despite previous promises to work with all promoters to make the best fights for fans.

“Nobody, I mean nobody, is coming to my country and or city thinking they can take over boxing. I am a fighter first. I will fight hard for what I love the most, and that’s boxing,” said the GBP Chairman.

Those words do not coincide with last October’s speech when De La Hoya urged all his rivals to be open about putting their most prominent names in the ring against their rivals, no matter what company they represent.

Speaking on social media, De La Hoya spelled out his vision. He took a round of applause for his promise.

“Look, if we want boxing to survive, if we want boxing to thrive, we need super-fights, like all the time. Fighters must fight each other. We have to come together. Promoters – Eddie Hearn, Al Haymon, Bob Arum, whoever’s out there, let’s come together, I’m calling you out!

“Let’s come together, let’s meet, the power of the minds, and come up with something because boxing can die. I’m calling you all out. Let’s do this.”

De La Hoya was potentially irked by the fact that Alalshikh didn’t approach his company first to be part of an expected Amazon Prime and DAZN joint Pay View. But to be fair to Turki Alalshikh, the man voted ‘The Most Influential Boxing Figure in the World’ has always been open to working with anyone if it benefits his vision.

And within 24 hours, one of De La Hoya’s stars, Vergil Ortiz Jr., reportedly signed to face Tszyu in a standout super-welterweight bout.

“The Golden Boy” will no longer have to pigeonhole himself out of the loop by making further pushback. If Alalshikh is ready to expand to the US and UK markets, as proposed for August and September, all promoters will be able to feature. The whole idea will work for everyone, and most of all, the boxing community who pay their hard-earned cash to watch the best face the best.

For too many years, this hasn’t been the case. Mediocre PPV cards have scarred the sport, with Haymon one of those targeted for his part in keeping his fighters in-house. The fact that Haymon is willing to alter his thinking can only benefit boxing as a whole. Judging by the cards put on so far during Riyadh Season in The Kingdom, having the might of Alalshikh in the two biggest markets in the world will solidify against the UFC threat emerging from Endeavor and its TKO brand.

The first step comes today at a press conference to announce the summer blockbuster. On top billing, Crawford vs. Madrimov headlines for the WBO interim and WBA titles, with Tim Tszyu vs. Vergil Ortiz co-featuring in a double bill that would grace any card without the solid backup cast.

Crawford vs. Madrimov gets anchored by Ruiz vs. Jarrell Miller, Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela, and a third installment of Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares. Santa Cruz vs Mares is subject to a final agreement as the latter aims for one final fight after returning for commentary duties.

Ortiz has to come through former Las Vegas Uber driver Thomas Dulorme, which many see as a mere warm-up for the Tszyu collision.

The presser will iron out the final details with Alalshikh, who will increase his popularity after bringing Haymon, Hearn, and De La Hoya together, potentially for more than one night only.

