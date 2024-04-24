Exclusive: Ziani wants Foster at Eiffel Tower after WBC defense

World Boxing News caught up with Samir Ziani this week as the Frenchman prepares to defend his WBC International super featherweight title.

On Saturday night, Ziani [35-3-1, 8 KOs] faces the undefeated Jordan Rodriguez [9-0, 3 KOs] at Salle Vallier in Marseille. The 33-year-old knows a loss at this stage of his career would devastate any future WBC title shot.

After claiming the title in Lyon last December against Jose Enriquez, Ziani is primed to put the strap on the line for the first time. Once victory is secured, Ziani hopes to challenge O’Shaquie Foster for the green and gold belt late this year.

Promoter Mehdi Ameur told WBN that he believes Ziani “can win easily” against Foster if the fight is made.

“Samir has the skills to beat Foster and give him a lesson on boxing. I decided to sign him because I know he can easily become the world champion in 2024 regarding his weight, as many fighters are very inexperienced.

“I want to organize a WBC title fight in France and enter the history of boxing. Samir is the only fighter who can become a world champion and do it in France. I really hope the Foster fight will happen.”

He added: “Over the past year, Samir has become stronger mentally and physically. He is ready to become world champion this year and knows he is already [a world] champion [in the making].

“Nobody wants to face him, and as his promoter, I will work to give him this opportunity because I know, and all the fans know, he will become the French world champion.

“I really would like to organize this fight with Foster in France, under the Eiffel Tower, and create history.”

Also, speaking to WBN in an exclusive interview, Ziani said: “I feel like a world champion already. I am the WBC International champion and proud, but in my heart, I feel like a WBC champion.

“I know I will become world champion as soon as I fight O’Shaquie Foster. As Mehdi said, I will give him a boxing lesson. I have a big heart, and my cardio will destroy his skills and power.

“Come on, Foster, come to fight a real champion, bro. Since 2017, I have been undefeated; nobody will stop me until I win the world title and even after. I’m a winner. I will be the champion. I have fought in England and Spain and want to fight at the Eiffel Tower.

“Be ready because April 27 I will destroy my opponent, and you will see the Samir Ziani is the only one!”

