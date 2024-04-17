Exclusive: Usyk promoter dismisses Fury vs Joshua step aside

Oleksandr Usyk promoter Alexander Krassyuk has dismissed any suggestion of a Fury vs Joshua step aside in an interview with World Boxing News.

Reports in the UK reacted to an image posted by Saudi Sports Chairman Turki Alalshikh. His Excellency released a picture alongside former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Alalshikh said: “We are waiting for the result of Usyk vs Fury,” which was subsequently taken to potentially mean a contracted rematch may not happen by some portions of the press.

However, WBN gained a reaction from Krassyuk to a possible step aside, which would only be able to happen if Fury defeated Usyk on May 18. Krassyuk was unequivocal in his ratification that there was no chance of Fury vs Joshua happening for any of the world titles.

Usyk promoter dismisses step aside for Fury vs Joshua

“This is not a subject for discussion as Tyson will not be able to win,” Krassyuk exclusively told WBN. “But Fury’s loss does not cancel the possible match between AJ and Gypsy King as they can define who the stronger loser is.”

Krassyuk even stated that Usyk would aim to end the fight early after watching Fury’s recent press conference in London.

“I’m sure they were a bit embarrassed to admit it directly, so they tried to perform confidently. But the genuine fact that I’ve heard was the predictions regarding the early finish of the fight. The bout will really be stopped inside the distance,” Krassyuk said.

“It was a farewell requiem. Tyson Fury gathered the media to say bye-bye to his WBC championship belt,” added the promoter regarding Fury’s media gathering.

Undisputed

Fury vs Usyk goes down in just over a month following a three-month delay over a cut suffered by “The Gypsy King” in sparring. Once the first bell goes, Usyk bids to add the WBC heavyweight title to his WBA, WBO, and IBF versions.

The undisputed belt designed by Alalshikh and Sauid investors will also be on the line, alongside the lineal tag Fury picked up against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Boxing is preparing to crown the first four-belt top division champion since Lennox Lewis held the WBC, WBA, IBF, and IBO championships after defeating Evander Holyfield in 1999.

WBN understands Lewis has been invited to attend the fight when it occurs in The Kingdom.

