Jorge Linares completes first world title bout as WBA supervisor

Former multi-weight world champion Jorge Linares debuted as World Boxing Association fight supervisor this weekend.

Linares was present during the Gilberto Ramirez vs. Arsen Goulamirian showdown in Inglewood, California.

If anything has characterized the “Golden Boy” during his life and career, it’s his presence in the sport. In that case, it is his versatility and ability to adapt to different roles inside and outside the sport.

After his official retirement last year, he has taken the leap as a coach and also as an ambassador for the pioneering organization.

On this occasion, he was appointed as the supervisor of the WBA cruiserweight world title fight, a role for which he had been training and fulfilled all the steps from the previous week until the day of the fight satisfactorily.

Linares emphasized that he felt comfortable in this role, and his influence was evident inside and outside the ring when working with local authorities, boxers, and promoters this weekend.

The WBA is proud that the stars of the sport continue to join its ranks after their retirements as active boxers. Linares has been its most recent ambassador and has now made his first supervision. Juan “Baby Bull” Diaz, a former fighter, has also served as a supervisor, and Kina Malpartida, a former fighter who is now the director of the women’s championship committee.

The WBA will continue working on integrating former fighters into the boxing world. It will continue training them for different roles since they have a lot of experience and knowledge to contribute, in addition to serving as inspiration for those who are active.