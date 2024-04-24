Heavyweight Dainier Pero to climb another rung to the top

BoxLab Promotions undefeated heavyweight rising star Dainier “The Fear” Pero (6-0, 4 KOs) is gearing up to make waves once again as he steps back into the ring this Friday, April 26, 2024.

Pero will face off against Jose Mario Tamez (4-3, 1 KO) of Monterey, MX, in a fight that will be all action. Pero vs. Tamez, a bout scheduled for 6-rounds, will air live on DAZN.

Originally from Camaguey, Cuba, Pero now calls Las Vegas home as he trains with Bob Santos, the 2023 Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year. Pero, with a vast amateur pedigree, has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in the heavyweight division and is on a mission to make a name for himself.

Pero is determined to solidify his status as the next heavyweight sensation. His goal is to stay busy and march up the heavyweight rankings.

“I have big dreams of becoming the next heavyweight star, and every fight brings me one step closer to achieving that goal,” Pero remarked. “I’m focused, hungry, and ready to showcase my skills in the ring. This is my time, I’m staying busy, and I won’t let anything stand in my way.”

“Dainier Pero is something special. He’s got the skills, the drive, and the potential to be the best young heavyweight out there,” said Bob Santos, Pero’s coach, as he’s confident in his abilities. “Pero possesses all the tools necessary to succeed at the highest level of the sport. He has incredible natural talent, a great work ethic, and a hunger for greatness that sets him apart from his peers. I’m proud to be guiding him on this journey and we will be ready this Friday.”

Pero attributes his success to his rigorous training regime. “I’ve had a great training camp leading up to this fight. I’ve pushed myself to the limit, surrounded by a team that believes in me and pushes me to be the best. I’m confident in my abilities, and I’m eager to put on a show for the fans.”