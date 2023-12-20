Undefeated heavyweight Dainier Pero signs with Boxlab

Boxlab Promotions is proud to announce the signing of unbeaten heavyweight Dainier “The Fear” Pero.

Pero was a top amateur, winning the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championship in 2016, 2018 Teofilo Stevenson Cup and the Cuban National Championship in 2018 and 2019. He represented Cuba at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning his first match before losing a disputed decision to eventual Silver Medalist Richard Torrez Jr.

The 6’5 24-year-old turned pro in 2022 and is currently 5-0 with 3 knockouts. He now lives and trains out of Las Vegas, NV under Sports Illustrated and Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year Bob Santos.

“Coming from Cuba and having very little to signing with Amaury Piedra and Boxlab Promotions is my American Dream come true,” said Pero. “I’m also very grateful to have Trainer of the Year Bob Santos as my head trainer.”

Santos, who trains several world champions and contenders, ranks Pero among the most gifted fighters he’s worked with.

“In my 30 plus years in professional boxing, Dainier Pero is one of the most talented fighters I’ve come across,” said Santos. “He’s going to be a major player in the heavyweight division for years to come and I’m looking forward to the journey of helping him to the top.”

“Boxlab Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of Dainier Pero to a long-term promotional contract,” said Amaury Piedra.

“Dainier had an outstanding amateur career through the Cuban system and now has impressed in his first five professional bouts. We are truly pleased to be working with Dainier and trainer of the year Bob Santos as we believe the sky is the limit for this young heavyweight talent.

“The Fear” as he is nicknamed has a blend of size, speed, power, and stamina that is rarely seen in the heavyweight division. We will be keeping him busy through next year as he continues to develop his skills and rise up the rankings.”

Pero’s Boxlab Promotions debut will take place in February. More information will be available shortly.