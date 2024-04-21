David Jimenez shocks Scrappy; Derevyanchenko wins

David “Medallita” Jimenez (16-1, 11KOs) of Cartago, Costa Rica pulled off an upset win against fan favorite John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. claiming the WBA Interim Super flyweight title via unanimous decision in a 12-round grudge match. Jimenez won with scores of 111-117, 112-116 and 111-117 all in his favor.

“I am very happy to become a champion again. I want to thank Golden Boy for the opportunity,” said David Jimenez. “I am ready to plan for what’s next. I felt great in the ring, and I felt like I was controlling the fight from the second round. Scrappy has a good punch and is a good boxer. Like all fighters, I want to become undisputed.”

Charles “Bad News” Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio opened the DAZN PPV card in spectacular fashion as he stopped Nathanial Gallimore (22-8-1, 17 KOs) of Des Plaines, Illinois in the sixth round via TKO in a super welterweight fight originally scheduled for 10 rounds. Conwell won the fight with a time of 0:52 of the aforementioned round.

“I feel good,” said Charles Conwell. “It was the coming back party. I thought he was a tough-game fighter. He came with a lot of experience, but I did what no other fighter has done. I stopped him in the sixth round. I don’t think any other fighter has beat him as bad as I did. He was a tough fighter and I appreciate him for taking the fight. We’re looking to get back in the ring asap, sometime in July or August. I’m back in the gym getting better. The ring rust is off. We’re ready for what’s next.”

On the preliminary card, Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York defeated Vaughn Alexander (18-11-1, 11 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri via unanimous decision in a 10-round Super Middleweight bout. Derevyanchenko won with scores of 100-89 by all three judges.

Darius “DFG” Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) of Houston, Texas successfully defended his WBA Continental Super Middleweight Title against Cristian Olivas (22-11, 19 KOs) of Baja California, Mexico stopping him in the fourth round via TKO in a fight originally scheduled for eight-rounds. Fulghum won with a time of 0:50 of the aforementioned round.