Floyd Mayweather threatened in blow-up with Devin Haney’s dad

Floyd Mayweather will know what time it is the next time he sees Devin Haney’s father, Bill, following a heated blow-up between the pair.

Mayweather called Haney Sr. via Instagram Live to find out what his problem was after Devin lost to Ryan Garcia on Saturday night. Haney Sr. had previously stated that Mayweather had retired from the sport in 2017 after sparring with his teenage son and being unable to hang with the current WBC super lightweight champion.

The diss came after Mayweather had linked up with Garcia before their recent fight was made. At the time, Floyd told Garcia not to face Haney and instead fight Rolly Romero. However, the consensus now is that Floyd and Garcia ultimately hatched a plan to take Haney’s unbeaten record. It worked as Garcia trolled Haney for two months in what most believe was now directed by Mayweather.

Garcia dropped Haney three times in New York and humbled “The Dream” and his trainer dad Bill.

The eruption began when Mayweather referred to the sparring story.

“Congratulations on having an undefeated fighter in the gym. But I am undefeated under the lights. Is your fighter undefeated under the lights?”

Bill responded by firing at Mayweather half century of victories without loss.

“F*** your 50-0, that s*** don’t mean nothing. Look at the opponents you picked. It means nothing.”

Floyd replied: “I don’t have to have a p***ing contest with you. Do you know why? Bill you know I have always had respect for you. I just called to find out what your problem is with me. Do you need some help [with Devin]? He needed help the other night.

“I reached out to you to let you know that I don’t have anything against you; when did you and me go wrong? When did you and me start having beef? The last time I saw you in Miami, we kicked it and had a good time. Now, all of a sudden, it seems like Bill Haney is my enemy.”

Haney Sr. concluded by threatening Mayweather when they met.

“You know what time it is with me when I see you. The Haney business will be continuing. Have I ever needed your help with anything?

“Your son needs help tonight, not the other night. You bald a** hurt man. My son needs me tomorrow, today, and every day. We don’t need you for dog s***.

“I feel like you’re bull**** based on your actions about everybody that’s been in the town that’s been down with you. They doing dirtball bad, ain’t nobody doing real good f****ing with you.

“You told me about what you’d do with Tank; you saw what I did with my son? When you went to go talk and do the deal, it wasn’t something he felt like he wanted to do. He wanted to be a boss, so the deal didn’t happen.”

Mayweather ended the exchange by ordering Haney to call him for a private chat. There’s undoubtedly more to come from this story.

