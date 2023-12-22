Boxing to ‘Fear’ best heavyweight brothers since the Klitschko’s

Two heavyweight boxing brothers are set to strike fear into the sport after being named the second coming of the Klitschko brothers.

The situation arises after unbeaten Dainier “The Fear” Pero signed a deal to continue his progress under a new promoter.

Pero was a seasoned amateur, claiming honors at the Youth World Boxing Championship in 2016 and 2018. He also won the Teofilo Stevenson Cup and the Cuban National Championship in 2018 and 2019.

He represented Cuba at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, losing to eventual silver medal winner Richard Torrez Jr. – who now fights for Bob Arum.

Future heavyweight champions

At 24 and with five wins, Dainier joins highly-rated brother Lenier Pero in the top division. The pair are both tipped to become world heavyweight champions.

The only real difference between Dainer, Lenier, Vitali, and Wladimir is an extra two-year age difference. Apart from that, both have the tools to rule the world.

Dainier is a six-foot-five-inch beast of a man. He stands half an inch taller than Lenier, 31. He now lives and trains in Las Vegas with top coach Bob Santos.

Discussing all his dreams falling into place, Dainier said: “Coming from Cuba and having very little to signing with Amaury Piedra and Boxlab Promotions is my American Dream come true.

“I’m also very grateful to have Trainer of the Year Bob Santos as my head trainer.”

Santos gave Dainier a glowing reference. He could even be the better of the two siblings.

“In my thirty-plus years in professional boxing, Dainier Pero is one of the most talented fighters I’ve come across,” stated the trainer.

“He will be a major player in the heavyweight division for years. I’m looking forward to the journey of helping him to the top.”

Boxlab’s Amaury Piedra, lucky enough to land a contract with Pero, also praised the Cuban.

“Boxlab Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of Dainier Pero to a long-term promotional contract,” said Piedra.

“Dainier had an outstanding amateur career through the Cuban system and now has impressed in his first five professional bouts.

“We are genuinely pleased to work with Dainier and trainer of the year Bob Santos as we believe the sky is the limit for this young heavyweight talent.

Dainier and Lenier Pero

Nicknamed “The Fear,” Pero “has a blend of size, speed, power, and stamina rarely seen in the heavyweight division. We will keep him busy through next year as he continues developing his skills and rising the rankings,” Piedra added.

Brother Lenier is rated in the top five with the WBA and could gain a heavyweight title shot in the next eighteen months. Meanwhile, Dainier has already smashed two opponents in 69 and 19 seconds, respectively.

Boxing fans will be eager to see how their respective careers pan out.

