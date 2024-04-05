Incoming: The Future of the Heavyweight Division is back on track

Touted for some time as the future of the heavyweight division, big-punching phenom Jared Anderson is back on track.

“The Real Big Baby” is finalizing preparations for yet another knockout as boxing prepares to welcome back Anderson for the seventeenth time. It’s unsurprising to learn that fifteen of his previous sixteen bouts ended in a knockout.

Not since the days of Mike Tyson have fans been so excited about a heavyweight reaching the pinnacle of the sport and mixing it with the best.

Anderson is gearing up to deliver another spectacle on April 13 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The fighting pride of Toledo, Ohio, faces Belgian cruiserweight Ryad Merhy in a fight that will ease him back into the swing of things.

Recent troubles with the law haven’t helped Anderson, but he’s learned from that and vowed to focus on the job at hand. Promoter Bob Arum says that’s a world title shot within the next two years.

Anderson is coming off an impressive 2023, where he notched three victories with two knockouts. In April, he brought George Arias’ undefeated run to an end, dismantling the slick Dominican in only three rounds.

Less than three months later, Anderson celebrated his triumphant return to Toledo, squaring off against former world titleholder Charles Martin in front of over 7,000 hometown fans. He earned a ten-round unanimous decision against the ex-IBF champion.

The 24-year-old carried that momentum into Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he dispatched Andriy Rudenko in five rounds in August.

Merhy, who is trying his hand in the top division after a run at 200 pounds, makes his U.S. debut following his best win yet. Last December, Merhy secured a stunning victory over hometown hero and Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka in Paris.

After a few months, when his situation could have quickly gone off the rails, Anderson feels he’s back lasered in on his future as a champion.

“I feel like my career is going in the right direction. The only way is up. But I’m still working like it’s my first day. We’re on the job, so ensure you all stay with the journey. Stay with me,” urged Anderson.

“I have a better IQ than Merhy. You have to have a high IQ to do this. I have one of the best IQs in the heavyweight division. So, make sure you watch the little things. Make sure you watch for the details.”

Never mind IQ; Anderson will have a ten-to-fifteen-pound weight advantage over Merhy. He plans to make the most of that when the pair begin trading blows.

“He’s got a beating coming. I always come to entertain. Don’t miss it,” promised Anderson.

Once Merhy is dispatched in an expected KO, Anderson can push toward the top contenders before Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Oleksandr Usyk come into his vision by the end of 2025.

Also on the card, the ten-round heavyweight co-feature sees Nigerian puncher Efe Ajagba face Italian standout and stablemate Guido Vianello in a duel of 2016 Olympians. The eight-round televised opener features three-time world title challenger Robson Conceicao against the upset-minded Jose Guardado.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com. Anderson-Merhy, Ajagba-Vianello, and Conceição-Guardado will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

