Oscar De La Hoya signs 17-time National Champion

Golden Boy Promotions announced today the signing of Joel Iriarte, a 17-time national champion and former Team USA member.

Iriarte, who is of Mexican descent and grew up in Bakersfield, California, will make his professional debut on the Zepeda vs. Hughes undercard.

“I am truly excited to announce my partnership with Golden Boy Promotions,” said Joel Iriarte. “Joining forces with a legendary organization led by Oscar De La Hoya and Eric Gomez is a dream come true.

“This marks a new chapter in my career, and I’m ready to bring my skills, passion, and determination to the professional stage. With Golden Boy’s guidance, I’m sure that we can achieve greatness together.”

“Joel is a blue-chip prospect, and he has come to the exact right place to become a world champion,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Joel has championship DNA, and like me, he was a representative of Team U.S.A and has won Gold internationally at the Pan American Games. Fans should be as pumped up as I am for Joel’s debut on Saturday in Vegas and witness the first step in what I believe will be a remarkable career.”

“Joel is spectacular inside the ring and a high-character young man outside of the ring,” said Lyle Green of Sheer Sports Management. “He comes from a great family, works hard, and believes in himself. The sky’s the limit for Joel, and we are very excited to guide his career.”

Joel Iriarte, a Team USA member from 2018 to 2021, hails from Central California’s Bakersfield. Renowned for his exceptional prowess in the boxing ring, Iriarte has achieved the remarkable feat of clinching the national championship title a staggering 17 times, and is a three-time Gold medalist, solidifying his status as one of the nation’s most decorated amateur boxers.

His journey from the local boxing scene in Bakersfield to the pinnacle of Team U.S.A showcases both his remarkable skill and unwavering dedication to the sport. With more than 280 amateur fights under his belt, he looks forward to making his professional debut in the welterweight division under the Golden Boy Promotions banner.