Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney: ‘There ain’t gonna be no rematch’

A Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney rematch is off the table despite significant demand from the boxing community, World Boxing News can reveal.

The news comes following a response to a statement by the losing fighter. Haney reflected on being dropped three times by Garcia after successfully making weight. In contrast, Garcia didn’t attempt to boil down to 140 pounds and took a sizeable advantage into fight night.

A majority decision followed, primarily attributed to the knockdowns inflicted on a weakened Haney. As a result, ‘The Dream’ will be pondering moving up to welterweight in the coming months.

Haney said about his first loss: “First off, I wanna say, Alhamdulillah Allah is the perfect planner. I trust his plan no matter what. I came up short, but this boxing. If anyone knows me, they know that I am a true competitor, and I always wanted to test my skills against the best fighters in the world.

“Ryan, despite the circumstances, was victorious that night, and that’s fine. I do feel like weight played a role in it, but only Allah knows. I would love to run it back and give the fans a fair fight within an agreed weight.

“With that being said, I am enjoying time with my family and friends and making up my Ramadan days. Thank you to all my supporters and everyone involved in making this event happen. After I finish making up my days of Ramadan, I will tell you guys what’s next!

“I appreciate everyone who has reached out. I’m overwhelmed with love! I will be back better than ever. InshaAllah.”

He added: “Thank you, Oscar and Golden Boy, Eddie Hearn and all of Matchroom, DAZN, Mauricio and the WBC, and all of DHP. A great night of boxing, Alhamdulillah.”

Responding to Haney’s call for a second fight, Oscar De La Hoya immediately squashed hopes, apparently due to the involvement of Eddie Hearn.

“Good luck with Eddie, but there will not be a rematch. Good luck in your career, and good luck with Eddie – a European promoter trying to make it in the US.”

In true Rocky Balboa style, ‘There ain’t gonna be no rematch’ unless De La Hoya’s attitude toward Hearn alters dramatically.

The Golden Boy Chairman’s words follow a similar statement about the Riyadh Season Card organized for August 3 at BMO Stadium. It seems De La Hoya has no time for Hearn despite working alongside him for the Garcia vs Haney event.

Regarding Haney, there’s a mandatory obligation awaiting opposite Sandor Martin should the former lightweight king decide to try and make 140 again. In all likelihood, a move up to 147 has to be the right move.

