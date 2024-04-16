Luis Ortiz answers Bob Arum’s opponent call for Jared Anderson

Top Rank boss Bob Arum made a callout to any heavyweight in the world who wants to mix it with 17-0 phenom Jared Anderson.

Arum wants to increase the stakes on the back of Anderson defeating a shot-shy Ryad Merhy in a drab affair last weekend. Anderson labored to a decision when former cruiserweight Merhy refused to engage, instead using safety first tactics to go the distance.

After witnessing a social media backlash, Arum acted accordingly and sent out a message.

Jared Anderson vs Luis Ortiz

“We’re looking for a heavyweight who thinks he can actually beat Jared Anderson. We need someone brave enough to get in the ring with Jared and give him a real battle. There’s no one he would be reluctant to fight at this point,” said Arum in an S.O.S to any top heavyweights.

Ortiz, who recently returned from over a year out to stop Francisco Cordero in one round, is now 45, thanks to his latest birthday. The Cuban still believes he can be a force in the top division after pushing former unified world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. all the way in 2022.

Time is obviously running out, as it has been in Ortiz’s case for some time. However, the fighter himself is adamant he could take Anderson down a peg or two.

“This is a message for Bob Arum. If you are looking to test [Jared] Anderson, give him to me. I can assure you it is going to be a great fight. It will be a great fight and a nightmare for Jared Anderson and for you, too.”

Anderson vs Ortiz could be an interesting fight for Arum to make in the coming months, with "The Real Big Baby" looking to get back to work as soon as possible. He needs to erase the memory of the Merhy win at the earliest opportunity.

A seasoned veteran like Ortiz could be a smaller gauge of where Anderson is at this stage, with sterner tests to come down the line.

