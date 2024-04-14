Heavyweight Dante Stone scores 16th straight victory

Toro Promotions, Inc. went three-for-three again last night on a pro boxing card, presented by Airtight Boxing in association with Toro Promotions, at Blue Sport Stable in Superior, Colorado.

Arizona heavyweight Dante Stone (16-1, 11 KOs) extended his win streak to 16 in his first scheduled 10-round fight versus Matthew “El Matador” McKinney (16-8-3, 12 KOs) in the main event.

A southpaw who lost his pro debut and hasn’t suffered defeat since, battered McKinney from the opening bell, blasting him with a barrage of punishing punches and dropping McKinney with a left uppercut to the head.

Stone used his superior speed, picking his opponent apart with a stiff jab, until the fight was dropped and stopped at the end of the opening round when Stone unloaded on a hurt and trapped McKinney, flooring him with a body shot that signaled the end.

The beat continued for 2016 Ukraine Olympian Tsotne Rogava (7-0, 7 KOs), who needed only 36-seconds to put Jesse Bryan (21-9-2, 16 KOs) in the co-featured event. An overwhelming overhand right closed the show, decking Bryan who was unable to beat the count.

In his continued march upwards in the heavyweight division, Rogava has fought a total of only nine rounds in seven pro fights, stopping his last four opponents in the opening rounds. The 30-year-old native of Georgia, who now lives and trains in southern California, is on an accelerated course to potential greatness.

2016 Armenia Olympian Aram “Warrior” Avagyan (11-1-2, 5 KOs), who had been idle since his only loss on July 23, 2021,was the third member of Team Toro who was victorious last night in a lightweight match.

Avagyan took on veteran Juan “Chago” Santiago (17-25-3, 10 KOs) in a bout that the Armenian controlled with his boxing skills, pounding Santiago with crisp combinations until Santiago was unable to answer the bell for round four.

Toro Fighter Results Below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT — HEAVYWEIGHTS

Dante Stone (16-1, 11 KOs), Chandler, AZ

WTKO1 (2:54)

Matthew McKinney (16-8-3, 12 KOs), Escondido, CA

CO-FEATURE — HEAVYWEIGHTS

Tsotne Rogava (7-0, 7 KOs), Marina del Rey, California by way of Ukraine and Georgia

WKO1 (0:36)

Jesse Bryan (21-9-2, 16 KOs), Jefferson City, MO

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Aram Avagyan (11-1-2, 5 KOs), Burbank, CA by way of Armenia

WTKO4 (0:01)

Juan Santiago (17-25-3, 10 KOs), Denver, CO