Gervonta Davis jabs Jared Anderson as opponent takes heat

Jared Anderson faced the wrath of Gervonta Davis on Saturday night as the heavyweight moved to 17-0 against a less-than-willing opponent.

Anderson defeated Ryad Merhy via decision as his Belgian foe scored the third-worst total of punches thrown in a ten-round fight ever recorded.

Gervonta Davis jabs Jared Anderson

Davis responded to whether he was watching the fight, to which the current lightweight world champion replied with force.

“A weak a** heavyweight. I turned it off. Big s****y,” said Davis.

When Merhy took most of the heat, promoter Lou DiBella said the ex-cruiserweight should face a television blackout. However, he did add that personal troubles stemming from Anderson’s arrest earlier this year must have played a part in the drab event.

“It wasn’t all Merhy’s fault. He was atrocious and should be banned from TV, but Anderson looked like s***. There’s no question the out-of-ring stuff is having an impact, in my opinion,” said DiBella.

“Anderson can be an offensive machine. He has the ability, when one hundred percent or close, to corner and beat up a non-engaging heavyweight, throwing nothing. Could have done so much more against that wretched performance.”

But the comments by ‘Tank’ caught the eye and may have something to do with Anderson getting pictured with Davis’ rival Shakur Stevenson before the fight.

Merhy bombed

However, it wasn’t all Anderson’s fault, as Merhy bombed on his American debut. Long-time promoter Russell Peltz found it difficult to justify Merhy getting another opportunity on US soil.

“Top Rank has the best matchmakers in the business, Brad Goodman and Bruce Trampler. I’m sure they’re just as upset with Ryad Merhy as the fans were. Merhy may think it’s cool to go to the limit, but what fan would want to watch him again?”

Merhy had better credentials than his performance suggested and made Anderson cut a frustrated figure at times. But the American has to dust himself down and be ready for sterner tests over the next twelve to eighteen months.

Promoter Bob Arum wants Anderson to mix it with the top ten by the end of the year and position for a heavyweight title shot as 2026 rolls around. Facing the likes of Merhy won’t prepare “The Real Big Baby” for what would come from a Frank Sanchez or a Deontay Wilder.

