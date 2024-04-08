Who will Deontay Wilder fight next?

World Boxing News examines the potential opponents for Deontay Wilder as the former heavyweight champion looks to return in the summer.

Wilder has to get back in the win column as time ticks down on his career. A loss to Joseph Parker in December has significantly hampered Wilder’s chances of gaining another world title shot before retirement.

So, who could be in the opposite corner when Wilder returns for a make-or-break fight?

Deontay Wilder next fight

It’s well documented that Zhilei Zhang is the top choice for a June 1 clash on the Saudi Arabia-based Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard. WBN asked Wilder’s co-manager, Shelly Finkel, about the fight, and it was like trying to bet blood out of a stone.

The one thing Finkel did offer when pressed by World Boxing News on Eddie Hearn potentially choosing Wilder as a free agent for his five vs five battle with rival promoter Frank Warren was, ‘he obviously wants a winner.’

But Finkel’s refusal to readily discuss the reports leads WBN to believe it has some truth. At present, Zhang would be the significant frontrunner.

An outside tip would be IBF’s number one contender, Filip Hrgovic. The Croatian is linked to battling Daniel Dubois on the same card as Zhang vs Wilder. However, if Hearn and Warren wanted to throw a curveball, they could switch opponents for their fighters. Zhang would then face Dubois as Hrgovic and Wilder threw down.

The big question is, would Hrgovic risk his certain shot at a world title against someone like Wilder? It’s debatable in the current climate.

Dillian Whyte

Agit Kabayel and Franch Sanchez are due to lock horns in a WBC eliminator ruling them out, but there is one former grudge opponent who is free as a bird – Dillian Whyte.

Wilder vs Whyte has that edge from years of torment by the American to the Briton, who was the number one ranked WBC contender for years. Wilder continually overlooked Whyte, who returned from losing against Tyson Fury with wins over Jermain Franklin and Christian Hammer.

If Wilder plans to fight in the United States again, Franklin’s name could be thrown into the mix. Brooklyn would be the ideal venue for Wilder to announce his return before a big Las Vegas event at the end of the year.

Saudi Arabia remains the big pull, though. Wilder is far more likely to go where the significant money is at this stage of his career.

A rematch with Parker cannot be ruled out at some point due to the nature of Wilder’s performance. It didn’t seem like he was at the races at all, and who knows how that fight would have gone if “The Bronze Bomber” had been more active.

The revenge angle, if anything, keeps the New Zealander on the list.

Finally, another Frank Warren fighter, Joe Joyce, could be an interesting match-up for Wilder, with an announcement due next week. A certain Chinese Juggernaut remains the hot favorite, though.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.