Young heavyweight star retains 100% KO ratio in 139 seconds

Heavyweight star and former US Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. moved to 9-0 with a ninth knockout in a row to retain his one hundred percent knockout ratio.

Torrez impressed again with a first-round TKO against the experienced Don Haynesworth but didn’t go straight for the jugular. After boxing for the first half of the round, Torrez found an opening and began unleashing a two-fisted barrage.

Heavyweight pack

Referee Raul Caiz Jr. has seen enough after 139 seconds of the opening session and spared Haynesworh any further punishment.

The 24-year-old Torrez is part of a packed top division held by promoter Bob Arum that could see several of his fighters vying for titles in the next few years.

At super lightweight, Raymond Muratalla pushed his record to 20-0, 16 KOs, as he cruised to a ten-round unanimous points victory against late-notice replacement Xolisani Ndongeni.

Muratalla boxed with tranquil confidence, pawing with jabs before unleashing one-twos and sneaky hooks to the body.

Ndongeni proved very durable, but Muratalla’s defense prevented him from making any significant impact. After ten rounds, scores read 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93.

Further results:

Junior Welterweight: Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) may be a slow starter, but he always gets the job done. In the seventh round, the 29-year-old contender knocked out countryman Carlos Sanchez (25-3, 19 KOs).

Sanchez connected on Delgado early because Delgado’s defensive parries made him open to counters. Nevertheless, Delgado dropped Sanchez with a counter right hand in the fifth and ended matters in the seventh with a right hook. Time of stoppage: 48.

Middleweight: Phoenix’s hometown hero Sergio Rodriguez (11-0-1, 8 KOs) decisioned Sanny Duversonne (12-7-2, 9 KOs) across six rounds of action.

Rodriguez pressed forward and landed, but Duversonne responded immediately each time, preventing him from continuing his momentum. Scores: 60-54 and 59-55 2x.

Lightweight: Emiliano Fernando Vargas (9-0, 7 KOs) had his most brutal fight as he tallied a hard-earned unanimous decision against Nelson Hampton (10-9, 6 KOs).

Vargas had the offensive advantage with speed and power, but Hampton answered back with many counters as Vargas admired his work. Scores: 60-54 3x.

Lightweight: Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs), the unbeaten standout who signed with Top Rank earlier this month, stopped Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-4, 3 KOs) via TKO in the second round. Time of stoppage: 1:58.

Junior Welterweight: Art Barrera Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs), the Robert Garcia-trained powerhouse from Linwood, California, blasted out Kevin Soto (5-2, 3 KOs) with a left hook in the second round. Time of stoppage: 2:17.

Junior Welterweight: Ricardo Ruvalcaba (12-0-1, 10 KOs) handed Avner Hernandez Molina (4-4) his first stoppage defeat with a fifth-round TKO. Time of stoppage: 1:44.

