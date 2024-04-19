Exclusive: Deontay Wilder warned of queue for Usyk title shot

Deontay Wilder has to get in the queue, says Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter, even with a rejuvenating victory over Zhilei Zhang on June 1.

Speaking to WBN, Alexander Krassyuk stated Wilder will not be guaranteed a shot at the heavyweight title if he defeats Zhang in their punch-out battle in Saudi Arabia.

Krassyuk even says Wilder was ‘lucky’ to be given a chance of redemption so soon after losing with a whimper against Joseph Parker last December.

Usyk plans to hold all four top-division titles by the time Wilder enters the ring. The Ukrainian is training to take Tyson Fury’s WBC belt and add it to his WBA, WBO, and IBF collection of titles. Fury could then negate a rematch if Usyk takes the undisputed honors as the Briton eyes an all-UK collision with Anthony Joshua.

This scenario leaves Usyk free to perform mandatory and voluntary duties. The pound-for-pound star could select Wilder if he’s in form. However, Krassyuk is unsure if “The Bronze Bomber” can find his old knockout persona and says Zhang will be a more challenging test than the American expects.

“Deontay Wilder’s chances of winning are not that high,” Krassyuk said in an exclusive interview with World Boxing News. “And even if he manages to do so, he still needs to take his place in the queue to the peak. Wilder is lucky to get his return ticket to the Olympus of the heavyweights [after the Parker loss], but fighting Zhang is not an easy walk in the park, considering Deontay’s lack of boxing skills.

“Anyway, they can define who the stronger loser is to Parker [after Zhang also lost to the New Zealander in March].”

Asked whether Wilder was a fight that interested Usyk after years of speculation the pair could eventually meet, Krassyuk responded: “Our game is not about certain names like Deontay Wilder. It is about glory, greatness, and legacy.”

A win for Wilder this summer is a must, considering what happened in Saudi Arabia at the end of last year. The lack of performance was just as damaging as Parker’s domination on the night.

The 38-year-old could always find that equalizing punch to get him back into any fight, barring the Fury rematch in 2020 when he surrendered his long-standing world title. That didn’t happen against Parker, who ironically took tips from his good friend Fury in the build-up. Andy Lee, Fury’s cousin, also trained Parker as Wilder had no answer to the former WBO champion.

However, even with a victory, the Alabama slammer will find it difficult to land another shot at a world heavyweight title before retirement. If Fury wins, Usyk gets another opportunity. If Usyk wins, Fury will likely retire if he doesn’t invoke the rematch or move on to Anthony Joshua.

Whatever transpires, Wilder may target Joshua himself and attempt to gain the IBF number one spot. The red belt is the most likely championship to become vacated in the near future and has the first stipulation for mandatory duties.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.