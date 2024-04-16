Exclusive: Tyson Fury ‘presser was a farewell, he can’t beat Usyk!’

Oleksandr Usyk promoter Alexander Krassyuk reacted to Tyson Fury’s recent press conference in an exclusive interview with World Boxing News.

Krassyuk watched as Fury addressed the media in London, joking around and predicting he could fight another ten times despite being 35. The man behind the rise of Usyk as a pound-for-pound star believes Fury was bowing out to the British press before he lost his WBC heavyweight belt on May 18 in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk promoter Krassyuk talks Tyson Fury to WBN

“It was a farewell requiem,” Krassyuk exclusively told World Boxing News. “Tyson Fury gathered the media to say bye-bye to his WBC championship belt.

“I’m sure they were a bit embarrassed to admit it directly, so they tried to perform confidently. But the genuine fact that I’ve heard was the predictions regarding the early finish of the fight. The bout will really be stopped inside the distance.

On reports in the UK that ‘Usyk could step aside’ to allow Fury vs Joshua if “The Gypsy King” manages to win on May 18, Krassyuk wouldn’t even acknowledge the possibility of defeat.

“This is not a subject for discussion as Tyson will not be able to win,” Krassyuk told WBN. “But Fury’s loss does not cancel the possible match between AJ and Gypsy King as they can define who the stronger loser is.”

The ever-present confidence in Krassyuk that Usyk will take Fury’s title and become a two-weight undisputed ruler has never wavered from day one. Krassyuk has seen enough in Usyk to resoundingly predict Usyk will do a similar job on Fury that he did to Anthony Joshua twice.

Doubts about whether Usyk can handle the size of Fury are common in the United Kingdom. However, Krassyuk is one hundred percent certain his fighter has all the tools in his armory to fend off the 6′ 9″ two-time champion.

Usyk bulkier for Fury

Usyk also looks bulkier in training, courtesy of a recent camp video of the former cruiserweight king. Krassyuk says the extra timber carried by Usyk comes down to the extra weeks in camp thanks to Fury’s need to delay due to a cut.

“Oleksandr started his training camp in September, so this is Tyson’s fault that Usyk is so massive and strong now,” joked Krassyuk. “But seriously speaking, Usyk’s training camp is an amazing compilation of science, knowledge, experience, and dedication. His team is the best team in the world, and there is no doubt they are doing it right.”

Usyk puts the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles he took from Joshua on the line against Fury, who still has the WBC version and the tag of the lineal champion from his victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

Should Usyk do what Krassyuk so boldly predicts, a new era will begin in the top division and see a new name etched in the history of the man who beat the man.

