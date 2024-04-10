Eddie Hearn bemoans UK rivals as Chamberlain vs Clarke fails

Eddie Hearn and Mick Hennessy traded barbs over the failure of Chamberlain vs Clarke for the coveted Lonsdale Belt.

Hearn was accused of misinformation after hearing the news that Isaac Chamberlain would not be facing Cheavon Clarke for the British cruiserweight title. Instead, the now-former titleholder vacated on purse bid day.

The EBU’s decision to ratify the Briton as the mandatory challenger for the European champion saw Chamberlain move on from the domestic level.

Hennessy Sports released a statement on the decision.

Chamberlain vs Clarke fails

Isaac Chamberlain [16-2-0] has exercised his right as a mandatory challenger to fight for the EBU European Title, currently held by Michal Cieslak [25-2-0].

As he steps up from the domestic level, Isaac Chamberlain has vacated his British title as he targets European glory. He continues his rise through boxing as he aims to add the EBU European Title to his list of accolades, which includes British, Commonwealth, IBF International, and Southern Area titles on his journey to world honors.

In his last outing, Isaac won the British Title in a shut-out victory over previously unbeaten London rival Mikael Lawal. He now looks to build on his momentum by dethroning a second champion in as many fights. He’ll be vying for European glory against the current champion, fierce-punching Michal Cieslak.

The EBU Title eluded Chamberlain in his unanimous decision loss to current WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Chris Billam-Smith in a fight of the year contender. The only other loss on his record also comes to former World Champion Lawrence Okolie in a huge domestic clash at London’s O2 Arena.

Chamberlain said: “The European Title is the only title I’ve challenged, and I’ve not added it to my collection. I want to test myself. I want to continue dethroning champions. Now Michal Cieslak stands in my way of becoming European Champion. I respect him, I respect his power and I respect what he’s achieved. But there will be a new champion when we step in the ring.”

European title bid

Hennessy added: “Isaac has always aimed to become World Champion. He’s shown he is the best in Britain. Now he will battle to become European Champion and announce himself on the world stage.”

It’s safe to say Hearn wasn’t happy about the outcome. The Matchroom boss complained that Hennessy announced the decision at the last minute, just 90 minutes before an in-person purse bid.

“After it was ordered two months ago, today, the day finally came for the Chamberlain vs Clarke purse bid. The team drove down to Cardiff to bid in what would have been by far the biggest purses of their career. Instead, the Chamberlain team vacated just an hour before the bid. That’s a fifth duck in a row,” pointed out Hearn.

Furthermore, unhappy with what had been suggested, Hennessy responded: “Spreading misinformation doesn’t help, Eddie. This has nothing to do with Ben Shalom or BOXXER [who Hearn says pulled out of previous bids]. This is totally my decision. It was either give up the British Title or give up the European Title opportunity [as my courtesy call to your office this morning before we relinquished explained].

“And since Isaac Chamberlain hasn’t won the European Title before, we chose this,” he added.

Eddie Hearn

Hearn fired back at Hennessy after previously airing similar views on Shalom: “You rang at 10.25 am, and the purse bid was noon in Cardiff.”

Relationships between Hearn and UK promoters have done a complete U-turn over the past few years. It was once the case that Hearn would never work with Frank Warren. However, that relationship was repaired by Saudi Chairman Turki Alalshikh. Hearn and Warren are now really working together on Saudi cards.

But when it comes to Ben Shalom of BOXXER and now Mick Hennessy, Hearn struggles to get mandatory fights made for his domestic fighters due to a lack of cohesion.

