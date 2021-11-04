Hennessy remains in Canelo Alvarez corner as champ bids to make history

November 4th, 2021

Canelo Alvarez continues to be backed by Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac, for his upcoming clash with Caleb Plant.

The Mexican superstar bids to make history by becoming the first undisputed super-middleweight champion of the modern era.

Hennessy will be by his side every step of the way.

At the recent press conference, Canelo spoke about his desire to add further to his exceptional legacy.

“The goal is to be an all-time great. I’m so proud of the journey I’ve taken to achieve that. I’m not going to stop until I’ve tried my best to reach that goal.

With Hennessy alongside him, the sky is indeed the limit.

Below are some facts about Canelo and his partnership with Hennessy.

Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac, has long been a champion of those who push the limits of potential to achieve new levels of greatness.

On November 6, longtime Hennessy ambassador Saul “Canelo” Álvarez will step in the ring to do something unprecedented – become the unified super middleweight boxing champion.

It is through his journey, one that began in his hometown of Guadalajara, that has led him to "Sesenta" – his 60th professional fight and arguably the most important bout of his storied career.

professional fight and arguably the most important bout of his storied career. The Mexican boxing icon, who has built his enduring legacy through the relentless pursuit of excellence, embodies Hennessy’s “Never stop. Never settle” mantra, inspiring others to fight for and create their own legacy.

Hennessy V.S.O.P will be in Canelo’s corner at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as he strives to make history.

Hennessy and Canelo share the belief that history is made by those with unwavering passion, discipline, and commitment to perfecting one’s craft.

Hennessy’s “Never stop. Never settle” spirit is exemplified by persistence, whether it’s mastering craftsmanship to carefully select and blend up to 60 eaux-de-vie for V.S.O.P Privilège or celebrating Canelo’s relentless drive to rise to the top with his historic 60 th fight.

fight. As the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, the diverse cultural icon and Hennessy ambassador continues to break new records in the sport of boxing, inspiring millions through his accomplishments both inside and outside of the ring.

From November 5 – 6, Hennessy V.S.O.P will celebrate Canelo’s professional journey to sesenta with immersive fan experiences at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, featuring special memorabilia that commemorates the boxing legend’s path to greatness

With each victory, Canelo’s legend grows bigger than himself: his success represents the collective dreams of his family, his country, his fans, and the sport they revere.

Throughout his career, Canelo has continually strived to break boundaries, transcending the world of boxing to become a true global and cultural icon.

Born into a family with a deep boxing heritage, Canelo lives in constant pursuit of excellence – believing that no matter the obstacle, you keep fighting, you keep working to honor your family, your heritage, and your culture.

Hennessy V.S.O.P invites boxing enthusiasts to celebrate #HennessyFightNight with the inspired ‘The Knockout’ cocktail and witness Canelo’s history-making fight live on November 6 with Showtime pay-per-view.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.

