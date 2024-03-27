Mike Tyson asks Canelo on Benavidez, ‘Are you afraid of losing?’

Mike Tyson has asked Canelo Alvarez why he won’t agree to face David Benavidez in the ring as his mandatory super middleweight challenger.

The heavyweight legend returns to the sport in July and has backed Benavidez during his rise to the top. That includes a ringside appearance and embrace at Benavidez’s last fight when stopping Demetrius Andrade in Las Vegas.

Benavidez took apart a seasoned champion as Tyson watched from ringside at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. The performance was worthy of “The Mexican Monster” [a nickname Tyson gave to Benavidez] facing Canelo on May 4.

However, Canelo chose Jaime Munguia as a debate raged on whether the undisputed super middleweight ruler avoided Benavidez.

Mike Tyson on Canelo

On his soon-to-be-scrapped podcast, Tyson said: “I can’t believe what I just heard. Canelo rejected sixty million dollars to fight Benavidez, who is a tremendous fighter, young, strong, hungry, and of Mexican pride.

“What’s wrong with Canelo? Are you afraid of losing? Don’t you want to give the fans the fight they want to see? Don’t you respect the legacy of the great Mexican champions who faced the best regardless of money? “This is a shame for boxing and Mexico.”

Broadcaster Stephen A. Smith went a step further than Tyson when stating: “Canelo, It is clear you are ducking Benavidez because of the words you’re using. He’s nothing?!

“You know better. Fight that man! Anybody who respects boxing knows he should be the man in the ring going up against you!”

Canelo said it would take between 150 and 200 million for him to accept a fight with Benavidez, who is in the champion’s “Who Needs Him Club.”

David Benavidez offer

Benavidez attempted to seek the help of Saudi Chairman Turki Alalshikh in his quest to get the fight made. However, Alalshikh turned down the contender, who he wanted to see face the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol.

That leaves the talented 27-year-old watching from afar as Canelo faces Munguia during Cinco de Mayo celebrations before someone other than himself in September.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Munguia’s trainer Freddie Roach believe Canelo chose the right man.

“With two Mexican fighters at this elite level, we’re in for a special treat,” said De La Hoya. “What makes me most proud is that the world will truly be watching. We can’t wait to see everyone there on May 4.”

Roach added: “It doesn’t get any bigger than this. These are two of the best fighters in the world. I’m in charge of getting one of them ready. Jaime has a tremendous work ethic, and we’ll be prepared to do anything we can to get the titles.”

