Exclusive: Canelo ‘seems scared’ to face David Benavidez

Former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio Bika believes the current holder of his old belt, Canelo Alvarez, is dodging a challenge.

The ex-Contender Series winner and current Jake Paul hunter spoke to WBN about the current Canelo vs. David Benavidez situation. Having held the title himself and having challengers calling him out, Bika says Canelo should face his mandatory head-on.

Sakio Bika talks to WBN on Canelo vs Benavidez

“Given that Benavidez has maintained his position as the top contender for a year and has secured victories over all opponents Canelo has faced, it seems plausible that Canelo may not want the fight,” Bika exclusively told World Boxing News.

“If there had been genuine interest from Canelo’s side in arranging this match, it would have happened by now. It seems likely he is scared to take Benavidez’s challenge head-on. The actions and decisions of Canelo’s team seem to suggest a reluctance to pursue this fight,” he added.

Instead, Canelo will battle Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas on May 4 as part of the Cinco de Mayo weekend celebrations. Munguia, despite having a long undefeated run, is still questioned as worthy due to the many names on his record that are not high quality.

Others suggest that Canelo is coming to the end of his career after several tough fights. His trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin, loss to Dmitry Bivol, and slugfest with John Ryder all took their toll.

Munguia defeated Ryder via stoppage in his last fight. A victory cited by promoter Oscar De La Hoya as a gauge despite Canelo seemingly softening up the Briton.

Canelo vs Munguia

Bika says Canelo will have too much in his locker for Munguia, provided he’s switched on and prepared.

“I think it can be a tough fight if Canelo is looking beyond Munguia. If he is focused and in shape, Canelo should win,” Bika told WBN.

The Benavidez topic remains on everyone’s lips during the build-up to Canelo vs Munguia and will be even more so as fight week kicks off. Benavidez plans to be in Nevada to face the media as Canelo takes center stage for another headliner on the world-famous strip.

Canelo may get irked by the presence of Benavidez when going through his pre-fight formalities. Whatever happens, Mexicans are in for a bumpy week with all three of their own in one place simultaneously.

