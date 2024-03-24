First fighter announced for Canelo vs Munguia undercard

The first boxer officially announced for the Canelo vs Munguia undercard in Las Vegas will be young rising star Vito Mielicki Jr.

A young super welterweight known as ‘White Magic,’ Mielnicki is 17-1 as a pro, having entered the paid ranks as a teenager in 2019. His only defeat came in 2021 against James Martin via majority decision. On either side of that, Mieknicki has been imposing and featured on top bills in Las Vegas.

Confirming his appearance on the Canelo Alvarez mega-event in Nevada, Mielnicki said: “May 4th, I return to the ring in Las Vegas live on Prime Video. Get your tickets now!”

Mielnicki was tipped for stardom from very early on in his career. He now gets the opportunity to shine again under the brightest lights on the world-famous strip.

Canelo vs Munguia

Promoters in the undisputed super middleweight headliner expect a massive night for all concerned.

“An all-Mexican championship showdown on Cinco de Mayo weekend between two guys with immense pride for their country and at the top of their games — it doesn’t get any better for the sport of boxing,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

“Given Jaime’s incredible offensive attack, Canelo’s unmatched counterpunching, and both guys’ tremendous power, fans are in for an absolute barn burner.

“We at Golden Boy are proud to have worked with our partners at DAZN to help make this massive battle and potential instant classic in Las Vegas that you don’t want to miss!”

“Jaime Munguía continues to make history as he paves his way in the sport,” said Fernando Beltrán, CEO of Zanfer Boxing Promotions.

“There will be an overflow of Mexican pride in Las Vegas. This fight between two top Mexican boxing fighters was accomplished for the people of México.”

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, added, “This is an extraordinary event during the Cinco de Mayo weekend. This all-Mexican showdown will be one of the most anticipated Cinco de Mayo fights in years.

“PBC had a fantastic 2023. It was a legendary year with massive pay-per-view events. At TGB Promotions and PBC, we look forward to putting on more industry-leading events and continuing with another historic year showcasing the biggest stars and the best world-class boxing shows.”

