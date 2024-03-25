Oscar De La Hoya: I wasn’t allowed to talk to Canelo side directly

Oscar De La Hoya has confirmed he wasn’t allowed to discuss the Jaime Munguia fight directly with those representing Canelo Alvarez.

Discussing the ins and outs of agreeing on the massive Canelo vs. Munguia clash for Cinco de Mayo, previous gripes between De La Hoya and the main attraction came to the fore.

De La Hoya and Canelo had a very public falling out and haven’t had to work closely with each other too many times since then.

The Golden Boy promoter drafted Fernando Beltran of Zanfer Boxing to help him get the fight over the line when the Canelo/PBC side banished him from talks.

Oscar De La Hoya on Canelo talks

“There was obviously a lot of animosity, so you can imagine the negotiations,” De La Hoya told FightHub TV. “I have my front people who are dealing with the other side because I can’t speak to them directly.

“They think I am a threat or something. So I gave the orders to my people to get this done along with Fernando Beltran, who is my partner with Munguia. But we made it happen, and that’s what matters.

“I think Amazon, DAZN, PBC, Canelo promotions, Munguia, and Golden Boy. We all made it happen, and that’s why I keep preaching. Let’s all work together to make these fights happen.”

Asked if he was told what events he could attend, De La Hoya responded: “There was all kinds of s***, but we cleared everything up. Yeah, there was. Oh, Oscar can’t be part of it. F*** you guys, what are you talking about? This is my company. It’s Golden Boy. How can I not be there? So, we got it all done with a little push and a little tug.

“I promised myself I would not let my ego get in the way, but I wanted to be here for this one, so I had to push back.”

Contact

On what will happen if he comes face to face with Canelo in unavoidable contact, he added: “I don’t know about working it all out, but will I go up to him and shake his hand? Yeah, I can do that. I have no ego.

“I am telling you it’s all good for the sake of the sport. But some people take it one step further and take it personally.

“I am just here to promote the biggest fights, and that’s what we are doing. We are positioning ourselves for 2024 and beyond to give the fight fans the best fights.”

