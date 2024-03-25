Canelo and Ryan Garcia bury the hatchet in public beef squash

Canelo and Ryan Garcia seem to be back on the same page after a public show of affection by the two former stablemates.

The boxing superstars used to train together with Eddy Reynoso until the relationship soured, and they parted company in 2022. Since then, Garcia has gone through different trainers and failed to find a permanent home.

‘Kingry’ has also suffered from mental issues, which Canelo addressed at his own press conference last week. This outpouring of love seems to have been the catalyst for Garcia’s response.

Canelo and Ryan Garcia squash beef

Canelo had said: “My mind is going to say, ‘Help Ryan.’ He’s a good kid. He’s a good person,” Canelo told reporters. “You need to help him. And the people around him need to help him. So, I feel a little sad for him.

“He needs to have a good person, good people around him. He should take it easy, slow down, and then we’ll see.”

Speaking to DAZN’s Claudia Trejos, Canelo added: “As his friend, or like when we used to train together, I wouldn’t let him fight.

“The only thing I wish right now is that he has people to help him because he needs it, without judging him. I don’t know what’s happening with him, but I hope he has someone.”

Garcia took to social media to reach out to his former mentor.

Hatched buried

“No amount of hate can separate our Mexican bond. Thank you, Canelo, for all the lessons and teachings you gave me,” he stated.

“Also, thank you to Eddy Reynoso for all the training you helped me with. I’m forever grateful, and I’m thankful! From the bottom of my soul. I’m going to bring the WBC title back home. Viva Mexico!

“In the end, I do all things for God, which will always remain the first priority.”

Ever gracious, Canelo responded: “Just focus and get that win. We love you, kid!”

Following an instant reconnection, Garcia replied: “My big brother! No matter what, I’m with you. You taught me a lot. No one can tell me otherwise. I will always respect you.”

“Always with the intention to help from the heart. We are with you anyway,” added Canelo, before Reynoso said: “Let’s go! Shock the world, mijo!”

Finally, Garcia responded to Reynoso: “You were a major key in my life and career. Thank you, coach.”

