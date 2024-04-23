WBC President requests Ryan Garcia chat after ‘mental games’

Mauricio Sulaiman commented for the first time on the controversy surrounding Ryan Garcia during the build-up to his fight with Devin Haney.

Garcia was out of control in some instances, not only on social media but surrounding press conferences and when holed up in a hotel room. Many media were worried about Garcia’s mental state and whether he’d be safe fighting with the mindset he was publicly displaying.

World Boxing News even reached out to Mauricio during one precarious moment, asking him to take a look at the situation. He assured us he was keeping a close eye on Garcia’s actions.

Speaking on his new WBC Podcast, Sulaiman aired his concerns about Garcia being a role model and stated his desire for a meeting with the Golden Boy star.

“When they flew to Los Angeles, that’s when everything turned into a very complicated situation in all different aspects,” said Sulaiman in the first podcast of its kind. “Everyone involved in the event, in one way or another, began a very complicated journey for all of us.

“Social media plays an unbelievable role in today’s life. It’s incredible that you are valued by the amount of followers you have and you are valued by the amount of likes you have. It’s a very thin line between what is correct and acceptable and what is not. There is a life, a new world where many things are popular and not necessarily correct, not in line with a code of ethics in sport that society accepts and can in one way or another support or not.

“Ryan is a very dear friend. He has had mental issues. We have been together many times through the process. I am happy for him for the great victory, and it’s a redemption for his career. It’s a new beginning.

“However, I invite Ryan to sit down as we need to talk. There are so many things that you can do well. You can influence the kids and be a great role model. There’s too much in the hat of a champion and the hat of an influencer in social media. Now that you are in the big leagues, you have to understand that with pride, glory, fame, and money comes responsibility.

“It’s a great opportunity to lead for good. You have three kids and want them to be proud of you. I am proud of you. You mean very well in many instances. It’s just a matter of getting into a position where you can feel comfortable being a role model for the world.”

In addition, he said: “There was confusion for a long time if there was going to be a fight or not. Mental games by Ryan Garcia, maybe? Was this Leonard vs Duran I, maybe? But I am sure boxing won.”

Since claiming the victory of his career over Haney, Garcia is undoubtedly not as hyperactive as he was pre-fight. Many would say this was the ideal plan executed perfectly to put Haney off his game.

Others would say there’s a line you can cross when it comes to mind games, and Garcia may have stepped far over it.

