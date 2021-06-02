Devin Haney rips into Ryan Garcia despite “mental issues” – Brit wades in

June 2nd, 2021

S. Verbeek / A. Westcott

In a week where the World Boxing Council highlighted the stigma towards mental health, Devin Haney didn’t hold back in his ripping of rival Ryan Garcia.

Taking a break due to personal issues, Garcia walked away from a fight with Javier Fortuna to work on himself.

Out for a few weeks, Garcia surfaced again to make comments on Haney’s points win over Jorge Linares.

Haney didn’t take them well and even posted a response with the words “mental issues” in quotation marks that would signify disbelief.

“The Dream,” said “Ryan Garcia is the true definition of a coward.

“A few weeks ago, he wanted sympathy because he was having “Mental Health issues” this week he is talking s— about me. It’s funny how he came out after Javier Fortuna found another opponent.

“Let’s be real. You never wanted to fight Linares. You ducked him as you ducked me. If Luke Campbell dropped you, what would have Linares have done to you?”

As Haney’s words marinated, Campbell himself got involved. The Brit added: “Congrats on your win, lad, but FYI, the shot I dropped Ryan with would have slept you.

“Linares is now three years past his best,” he quipped.

DEVIN HANEY EMAIL

Concluding the back and forth, though, Campbell decided to point to a notion of Haney being handed the WBC title twice through email from the organization.

“Have had some big fights, and winning the Olympics was a decent buzz. Nothing like that feeling when a new email hits the inbox, though, eh. Enjoy the victory champ.”

Haney’s choice to berate Garcia might not have gone down too well with the World Boxing Council, trying to promote consideration for mental issues.

Just this weekend, they put out a release of which partly read: “For the WBC, it is imperative to address this issue and carry the message that this is something we should NOT be ashamed of.

“On the contrary, it is something that can happen to all of us at any point in our lives.

“A clear example of this is our dear Ryan García, who recently announced his temporary sabbatical due to emotional health problems, stressing that the most important thing for him is to control his health and well-being.”

At this point, it seems more likely we’d see Devin Haney vs. Campbell than Devin Haney vs. Garcia anytime soon.