Unrated and lost his last fight, Okolie gets Rozanski WBC title shot

BOXXER announced a WBC title for Lawrence Okolie this week, one day after the new World Boxing Council Ratings were released.

World Boxing News, as always, had gone through the new list to see if there were any significant changes. Upon hearing of Rozanski vs Okolie, WBN knew that Okolie’s name was missing from the system.

A fighter must be rated in the top fifteen to challenge any champion for a world title. This gives the champion, in this case bridgerweight ruler Lukasz Rozanski, the opportunity to choose Okolie for the fight.

But after studying the rankings for some time to ensure no mistakes, WBN noticed Okolie isn’t rated. In addition, as he’s moving up in weight, WBN double-checked the cruiserweight and heavyweight lists and found no trace of Okolie.

How the Briton can face Rozanski for the green and gold strap is a mystery. There’s also the fact he lost his last fight to take into consideration, making the situation a further head-scratcher.

Maybe the organization intends to rate the former WBO 200-pound champion in April?

Rozanski vs Okolie

Nonetheless, the announcement of the clash was released on Thursday, as it seems both sides are entirely on board and have approval.

Okolie will challenge Rozanski for the WBC bridgerweight title on Friday, May 24th, at the Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow, Poland, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

‘The Sauce’ moves up in weight for his first professional bout above the 200lbs limit following a majority decision loss against former stablemate Chris Billam-Smith. The pair traded blows in an epic world title showdown in May 2023 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Discussing his chance to become a two-weight world ruler, Okolie said: “I’m excited to go to Poland and test myself yet again on away ground. Rozanski is a good champion with an explosive style. But I’m coming to do some serious damage. He has never seen power like mine.”

Rozanski stated: “I’m defending my world title in my backyard, in my city, fighting against a former world champion. It’s a fantastic fight. I’ve trained hard all my life for moments like these.”

Poland fight

BOXXER CEO and Founder Ben Shalom said: “We’re excited to be returning to Poland and working once again with our friends at Knockout Promotions for what promises to be another spectacular night of boxing.

“I was ringside to watch Rozanki beat Babic inside a round to claim the WBC Bridgerweight World Title, so I know Lawrence will need to do his best to bring the belt back to the UK.

“I believe at this heavier weight, we will see the best and most destructive version of Lawrence Okolie.”

Andrew Wasilewski for Knockout Promotions concluded: “I’m delighted that Knockout Promotions will be organizing another gala in cooperation with our English colleagues from BOXXER.

“We had hoped that last year’s gala would begin further collaboration, and it is happening. We are thrilled and can’t wait.”

