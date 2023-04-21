Alen Babic vs Łukasz Rozański: Weights from Poland

A procession of power-punchers hit the scales in Poland today to officially make weight for tomorrow night’s bouts on the BOXXER Fight Night event taking place in at the G2A Arena in the historic city of Rzeszów, live on Sky Sports and presented in association with local partners Knockout Promotions.

In the main event, crowd-pleasing Croatian Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic (11-0, 10 KO’s) competes for the inaugural WBC Bridgerweight Championship against hometown hero Łukasz Rozański (14-0, 13 KO’s).

The chief support slot sees heavyweight contender Martin Bakole (18-1 13 KO’s) make his BOXXER debut.

He faces Ukrainian standout Igor ‘Hulk’ Shevadzutskiy (10-0 8 KO’s) and will be going in search of his opponent’s countryman Oleksandr Usyk if victorious tomorrow night.

Also on the card from the BOXXER heavyweight stable is Jeamie TKV (4-0 2 KO’s), who faces Poland’s Michał Bołoz (5-4-2 5 KO’s), joined by light-heavyweights Steed Woodall (17-1-1 11 KO’s) vs Boris Crighton (10-2 7 KO’s).

Today’s official weigh-in results are below. Watch live this Saturday night on Sky Sports.

WBC Bridgerweight World Title Fight

Łukasz Rozański (100.8kg // 15st 12 lbs 3oz) vs Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic (95.6kg // 5st 13oz)

Heavyweight Bout (10 Rounds)

Martin Bakole (127.3kg // 20st 10oz) vs Igor Hulk Shevadzutskiy (125.6kg-19st 10 lbs 14 oz)

Heavyweight Bout (8 Rounds)

Jeamie TKV (117.7kg // 18st 7lbs 8oz) vs Michał Bołoz (101.2kg // 15st 13lbs 2oz)

Light-Heavyweight Bout (8 Rounds)

Steed Woodall (78.4kg // 12st 4lbs 13oz) vs Boris Crighton (77.3kg // 12st 2lbs 6oz)