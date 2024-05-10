George Kambosos Jr. plans to retire Vasiliy Lomachenko

George Kambosos Jr. believes his fists can end the road for boxing legend Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday night [Sunday in Australia].

Kambosos brings a 21-2, 10 KOs record into the ring as a former unified lightweight champion and aims to cause another seismic shockwave in a title clash. Previously, Kambosos defeated Teofimo Lopez before losing twice to controversial ‘Loma’ conqueror Devin Haney.

“The Emperor” now has Lomachenko’s scalp in his sights ahead of a home country battle after over four years of waiting.

“We were slated to possibly fight in 2019 when the legendary Hall of Famer Bob Arum said that a young guy from Australia called George Kambosos could come up against the then-king Lomachenko. Things obviously did not happen. Then I became the champion, and Lomachenko was chasing me. We were very close. But it wasn’t meant to be. But, the third time is lucky, and Sunday is when we do our battle,” said Kambosos.

On his mindset going into the fight, the Australian added: “I’m extremely confident. I bring that confidence from my preparation. I’ve had a tremendous training camp. The confidence is higher than ever. When I beat Lomachenko, there will be no more road for him to go. This is retirement for him.

“I truly believe it. The way I’m sparring. The speed that I have. He’s never seen this kind of speed and explosive power. The will and the heart that I have. The desire I have to win this fight. I want this bad. I’ve prepared extremely hard for this fight. I’ve left no stone unturned. So, Sunday, you will all see.”

At the recent workout, both men addressed the challenge in front of them.

Kambosos Jr. said: “I appreciate all the support. We have a big fight on Sunday. We are motivated, and we are ready. It’s business time on Sunday.

“The city is buzzing. There is a Kambosos fight going on. I am humbled to bring an event like this to Perth. We are coming to win this world title. Sunday, Kambosos versus Loma. The biggest and the best, and we’re ready for war. I’m coming with everything I have.”

Lomachenko stated: “I feel great. Thank you for this atmosphere. I appreciate the Australian people. These are great fans. They understand boxing. This is why they’re here.”

“This is going to be a memorable fight. For him, it’s a war. For me, it’s a competition. I have a goal. I need this title. My motivation is this title and to be world champion again.”

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.