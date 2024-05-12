Lomachenko KO’s Kambosos, wins first world title in four years

Vasiliy Lomachenko is back on top of the mountain after a long absence and in the mix for a unification later this year.

After losing his unified crown nearly four years ago, “Loma” is again a world champion. Lomachenko, who pushed his record to 18-3 with a twelfth career knockout, captured the vacant IBF lightweight world title on Saturday night [Sunday morning in Australia].

The formidable Ukrainian defeated hometown hero “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. via 11th-round TKO on Sunday afternoon at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Kambosos saw his record fall to 21-3, 10 KOs.

Though the 36-year-old two-time Olympic gold medalist hadn’t fought since last May’s undisputed title bid, he took three rounds to figure out Kambosos. After absorbing an early body attack, the amateur boxing legend began peppering Kambosos with his signature short punches in round four, seemingly looking to end things early.

The onslaught continued into the fifth as Kambosos’ face began to reflect Lomachenko’s nearly 50 percent connect advantage. In round eight, Kambosos suffered a cut above his right eye as Lomachenko continued to tag him.

In the eleventh, Lomachenko poured it on. He landed a left that dropped Kambosos, who rose off the deck only to be dropped again with another left, but this time to the body.

After another world championship win, Lomachenko said, “It looked like a knockout today, not ‘No-Mas-Chenko.’ But, you know, we trained hard for this moment. I want to thank my opponent. He is a strong man and a true warrior.

“I planned to adjust to my opponent. This is what I did during the fight. I knew I needed to finish strong. And I was trying to find his body in the last three rounds. I never ran around during my boxing career. I always take fights. Right now, I want to come back to my home, spend time with my family, and after I rest a little bit, we can talk about my future.”

CompuBox said of Loma, “Another masterpiece from Vasiliy Lomachenko as he dominated George Kambosos Jr. en route to an 11th-round stoppage. Lomachenko was 175 of 480, 36% in total punches compared to only 40 of 371, 11% for Kambosos. Loma landed 105 power punches, including the body shots that scored two knockdowns in round eleven. The end came at 2:49.”

Kambosos said, “He’s a true champion. He’s a legend of the sport. I give him the utmost respect. We knew what we were coming up against, and I tried my best. But it wasn’t enough today.

“He’s one of the best fighters in history. So, I’m not ashamed. I wanted to finish the fight on my feet. I wanted to finish the rounds like I always do. But there’s no shame in losing to a man like Lomachenko.”

Lomachenko vs Shakur Stevenson is the fight Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum hopes to make next. That’s provided he can persuade Stevenson to sign an extension to his deal that runs out after a fight this summer.

