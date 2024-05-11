Fury vs Usyk: Ring walk times, PPV / TV, undercard / weigh-in info

World Boxing News provides comprehensive information regarding the Fury vs Usyk heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia on May 18.

On Saturday, May 18, ‘Ring of Fire’ for the Undisputed heavyweight title will occur between WBC champion Tyson Fury and unified ruler Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury vs Usyk ring walk times

WBN expects Fury and Usyk to head towards the ring at around 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT and 10 pm UK time. Due to other events overrunning in Saudi Arabia, the times are subject to change.

Undercard

Lineal/Ring Magazine cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia [24-0, 19 KOs] battling Mairis Briedis [28-2, 20 KOs] in a rematch for the vacant IBF world title. Joe Cordina [17-0, 9 KOs] is defending his IBF junior lightweight world title against Belfast native Anthony Cacace [21-1, 7 KO].

Former light heavyweight king Sergey Kovalev [35-4-1, 29 KOs] aims for his second win as a cruiserweight in a 10-rounder against the unbeaten Robin Sirwan Safar [16-0, 12 KOs]. Unbeaten heavyweights Frank Sanchez [24-0, 17 KOs] and Agit Kabayel [24-0, 16 KOs] are locking horns in a 12-round WBC title eliminator.

British heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma [8-0, 6 KOs] is stepping up versus Ilja Mezencev [25-3, 21 KOs]. Finally, unbeaten British lightweight Mark Chamberlain [15-0, 11 KOs] fighting the big-punching Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab [23-1,16 KOs].

TV and PPV info

The action will be live on TNT Sports Box Office, DAZN, PPV.com, ESPN PPV, and Discovery+. TNT Sports Box Office events are now available to purchase and watch in the Discovery+ app – on smart TVs, computers, or mobile devices.

Virgin Media TV: Customers with a TiVo and V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV 360 and Stream set-top-box should go to the Pay Per View events rail.

EE TV: Customers can purchase the event via their STB on channel 494.

Prime Video: This TNT Sports Box Office event will now be available to buy and watch on Prime Video in the UK. Customers do not need to have any channel or Prime subscription to access. You can find live and upcoming PPV events in the “Live and upcoming events” row on the Prime Video homepage and sports page or by searching for a specific event title.

Fury v Usyk on TNT Sports Box Office costs $69.99 on DAZN and £24.99 in the UK on TNT Sports and Sky Sports Box Office. Purchasers can watch the event on Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media TV, and Prime Video.

You need not be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy this event.

Weigh-in

The Weigh-in will also be broadcast on YouTube on Friday, May 18, at 1:45 pm ET, 10:45 am PT, and 6.45 pm UK. The broadcast will feature insight from the last undisputed heavyweight world champion, Lennox Lewis.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.