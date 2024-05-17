Blair Cobbs trolls Adrien Broner with puppet at press conference

Blair Cobbs took his own Adrien Broner puppet to the press conference as the pair announced a June 7 fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Cobbs began using the Broner-styled hand toy as his opponent took the stage, copying what ‘The Problem’ said as he addressed the media. Broner was not impressed as a bemused promoter, Don King, watched on.

‘Fists of Fury’ in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida next month seems to have been lifted from a cloud. Only last week, Broner vs Cobbs got demoted to the bottom of the poster. The words ‘If Broner shows up’ were added by King’s team, possibly to encourage the multi-weight world champion to commit to the date. It seems to have worked, as both men attended the event.

Whether Broner will be there in three weeks is another story.

As the puppet appeared, Broner said: “Now look at all this clown s*** [puppet]. None of this clown s*** will work in the ring. People say I’m a clown, but I’m a different type of clown. He’s a clown in the circus.

“I’m “IT.” I’m some scary type of clown. It gets scary when you talk about me. That s*** isn’t going to work on me.”

As they promoted a June 7 fight, @btheflair mimicked @AdrienBroner with his own puppet as a bemused Don King looked on. #BronerCobbspic.twitter.com/XJV0No3odN — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) May 17, 2024

In addition, Broner pledged to be ready for the fight next month.

“June 7, I want everyone to come out. This time, I don’t need to say anything; he’s doing everything for me. I’m about to f*** this guy up.

“I look at him like Bill Haney if he was a boxer, no disrespect to Bill Haney. June 7 is doomsday. I’m training well. I’m training with my little brother Tank [Gervonta Davis] in Las Vegas. Many people thought I wouldn’t show up, but I’m in shape, and I can’t wait to put on a great performance. So, everyone should come out. We’re about to get money. Let’s go, Don. We have money to make.”

Cobbs, who doesn’t lack confidence himself, stated: “It’s none other than Blair “The Flair,” the most exciting man in boxing. I come out blazing like never before. You guys are going to see something that you’ve never seen before. Things that are going to happen to Broner are going to be things never seen before. You guys are going to see action-packed performances, and this is all that I am about.

“I was born for this moment. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. I’ve been looking for this moment for a long time. But I’ve been begging for this moment for a long time. I’ve been praying for this moment for a long time. Thank you, Don King, because Don King is back in action. June 7, I’ve arrived.”

Hall of Famer King added his thoughts on the fight.

“We are going to be here and bring boxing back to the fans where it rightly belongs. I am very excited and pleased to do so. June 7 will be an exciting evening and will be second to none. We will be able to bring you Adrien “The Problem” Broner, and he is a problem, but so am I.”

“Most of these guys will fight better than they talk. That’s what they are. They are fighters. They are in the hurt business and don’t sit around and cry. This is the business to hurt people. We play the cards we are dealt, and we deal with them.”

Broner vs Cobbs undercard

WBC World Cruiserweight champion Noel “The Dark Horse” Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) of Miami will attempt to defend his world title for the first time when he takes on the number one challenger Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) from Ontario, Canada.

The always-exciting Ian “The Young General” Green (18-2, 12 KOs) returns to action when he puts his WBA Continental USA Middleweight Title on the line against Toldedo’s Roy Barringer (10-4, 6 KOs).

In addition, the WBA NABA Light Heavyweight Champion Ahmed “The American Pharoah” Elbiali (23-1, 18 KOs) will defend his title against Roamer Alexis Angulo (28-3, 23 KOs). WBC International Lightweight Champion Antonio Perez (9-0, 5 KOs) will square off against Antonio Williams (16-0-1, 7 KOs) while WBA Continental North American Heavyweight Champion Cassius Chaney (23-1, 16 KOs) collides with Las Vegas’ Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (21-1-2, 15 KOs).

Lastly, the WBC People’s Championship will feature former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) and fan-favorite Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs).

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster for “Fist of Fury.” Tickets are priced at $75, $100 and $200. Ringside seats are $500, and tables are priced at $5,500.

