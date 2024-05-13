Oscar Collazo vs Gerardo Zapata on June 7 at Turning Stone

Turning Stone Resort Casino announced Oscar De La Hoya and his Golden Boy Promotions will return to Upstate New York during Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.

They will host an epic World Championship fight on Friday, June 7. The card is headlined by a 12-round battle between undefeated Oscar Collazo (9-0, 7 KOs) and Gerardo Zapata (14-1-1) as they compete for the WBO Minimumweight World Title. The fight is co-promoted with Miguel Cotto Promotions and will be broadcast around the world on DAZN.

Tickets are on sale now. Turning Stone will also offer ticket holders a unique boxing fan experience the night of the fight. For $75 (plus the purchase of a ticket), guests will receive exclusive access to the Boxing Hall of Fame Lounge, where Hall of Fame inductees will be socializing on June 7 at various times between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster HERE.

Boxing’s biggest event of the year, Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, will be held from June 6 – 9, 2024, with non-stop events hosted in both Madison and Oneida Counties. The iconic weekend attracts thousands of die-hard boxing fans, Hall of Famers, boxing legends and media to Upstate New York every year.

“Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend brings thousands of boxing fans and boxing legends to Central New York every June, and this year we will once again be the center of the boxing universe,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO. “Between the boxing festivities as part of International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend and Oscar De La Hoya joining us for what will be an amazing night of boxing, our guests are guaranteed to have an unforgettable weekend.”

“With events spanning two counties, an incredible induction class, and boxing legends like Oscar De La Hoya traveling to Central New York for the occasion, this year’s Hall of Fame Induction Weekend is one fans will not want to miss,” said Edward Brophy, Boxing Hall of Fame Executive Director. “It is an honor to continue our partnership with the Oneida Indian Nation to host some of our events at Turning Stone.”

“Coming off a huge TKO in January, Collazo is hungry for more and will bring his all-action style to a new East Coast audience on June 7,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “But he will be battling a really tough opponent whose only loss was by a controversial DQ. This is going to be an absolute war that is perfect for Hall of Fame weekend.”