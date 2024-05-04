LIVE: Canelo vs Munguia results from Las Vegas

LIVE COVERAGE

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA [MAY 4, 2024] – World Boxing News provides live Canelo vs Munguia results from the T-Mobile Arena as Canelo Alvarez faces Jaime Munguia.

Pound-for-pound great Canelo puts his undisputed super middleweight world titles against the undefeated Munguía as the pair headline a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video this Saturday, May 4, in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs Munguía is the first four-belt undisputed title fight between Mexican combatants and harkens back to the great Mexico vs. Mexico matchups of the past.

Canelo vs Munguia results

Results will appear here.

12 Rounds – IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO Super Middleweight titles

Saul Alvarez [60-2-2] vs Jaime Munguia [43-0]

12 – welterweight

Eimantas Stanionis [14-0] vs Gabriel Maestre [6-0-1]

12 – Featherweight

Brandon Figueroa [24-1-1] vs Jessie Magdaleno [29-2]

12 – WBC Interim Welterweight Title

Mario Barrios [28-2] vs Fabian Maidana [22-2]

10 – Super Welterweight

Jesus Ramos [20-1] vs Johan Gonzalez [34-2]

10 – Super Welterweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr [17-1] vs Ronald Cruz [19-3-1]

10 – Super Bantamweight

Damien Vazquez [17-3-1] vs Alan Romero [27-0-1]

8 – Super Middleweight

William Scull [21-0] vs Sean Hemphill [16-1]

6 – Lightweight

Jabin Chollet [9-0] vs Julian Bridges [4-0]

6 – Light Heavyweight

Lawrence King [15-1] vs Anthony Hollaway [7-4-3]

6 – Lightweight

Adrian Torres [7-0] vs Arsen Poghosyan [3-1-1]

PPV info

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans can also purchase the PPV via DAZN.com. On top of those options, fans can continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets, including PPV.com.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now at AXS.com. Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions promote the event in association with Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing Promotions.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.