LIVE: Canelo vs Munguia results from Las Vegas

Canelo vs Munguia
LIVE COVERAGE

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA [MAY 4, 2024] – World Boxing News provides live Canelo vs Munguia results from the T-Mobile Arena as Canelo Alvarez faces Jaime Munguia.

Pound-for-pound great Canelo puts his undisputed super middleweight world titles against the undefeated Munguía as the pair headline a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video this Saturday, May 4, in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs Munguía is the first four-belt undisputed title fight between Mexican combatants and harkens back to the great Mexico vs. Mexico matchups of the past.

Canelo vs Munguia results

Results will appear here.

12 Rounds – IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO Super Middleweight titles
Saul Alvarez [60-2-2] vs Jaime Munguia [43-0]

12 – welterweight
Eimantas Stanionis [14-0] vs Gabriel Maestre [6-0-1]

12 – Featherweight
Brandon Figueroa [24-1-1] vs Jessie Magdaleno [29-2]

12 – WBC Interim Welterweight Title
Mario Barrios [28-2] vs Fabian Maidana [22-2]

10 – Super Welterweight
Jesus Ramos [20-1] vs Johan Gonzalez [34-2]

10 – Super Welterweight
Vito Mielnicki Jr [17-1] vs Ronald Cruz [19-3-1]

10 – Super Bantamweight
Damien Vazquez [17-3-1]  vs Alan Romero [27-0-1]

8 – Super Middleweight
William Scull [21-0] vs Sean Hemphill [16-1]

6 – Lightweight
Jabin Chollet [9-0] vs Julian Bridges [4-0]

6 – Light Heavyweight
Lawrence King [15-1] vs Anthony Hollaway [7-4-3]

6 – Lightweight
Adrian Torres [7-0] vs Arsen Poghosyan [3-1-1]

PPV info

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans can also purchase the PPV via DAZN.com. On top of those options, fans can continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets, including PPV.com.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now at AXS.com. Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions promote the event in association with Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing Promotions.

