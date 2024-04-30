Danier Pero continues heavyweight progress with first round KO

Heavyweight rising star Dainier “The Fear” Pero (7-0, 5 KOs) showcased his dominance in the ring once again, securing a spectacular first-round knockout victory over Jose Mario Tamez (4-4, 1 KO) of Monterey, MX.

With this win, Pero who is promoted by Amaury Piedra’s BoxLab Promotions, maintains his undefeated record, further solidifying his status as one of the most promising talents in the heavyweight division. The Most Valuable Prospects aired the fight live on DAZN this past Friday from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL.

In a display of precision and ferocity, Pero unleashed his trademark straight left to the head followed by a devastating right hook to the body, inflicting punishing blows on Tamez from the opening bell. Tamez showed a lot of heart but struggled to withstand the onslaught and the referee intervened, stopping the fight in round one to prevent further damage. Pero threw some really hard accurate punches, but it was a straight left to the mid-section that ended the fight.

Reflecting on his victory, Pero expressed his eagerness to face the top contenders in the heavyweight division, stating, “I had a great training camp and I’m ready to take on all the top prospects in the heavyweight division. Each fight is an opportunity for me to prove myself and continue my journey towards the top.”

“Dainier Pero is undoubtedly the best young heavyweight in boxing today,” said Bob Santos, who trains Pero in Las Vegas. “For a big man, his footwork is incredible. Not only does he have great feet, this skillset and power is off the charts. With each fight, he continues to prove why he’s considered one of the top prospects in boxing.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support of my team and the guidance from my promoter Amaury Piedra and Coach Santos, as well as Most Valuable Prospects,” concluded Pero, who was a standout amateur from Camaguey, Cuba. “Together, we’re shaping my career in the right direction, and I couldn’t be happier with the progress we’re making.”