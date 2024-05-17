Fury trainer Sugarhill pays touching tribute to Emanuel Steward

Tyson Fury’s trainer, Sugarhill, gave one of the greatest boxing coaches of all time, Emanuel Steward, a special mention at the final press conference.

As Steward spoke about his uncle Emanuel, the media room went silent as if everyone wanted to acknowledge the Kronk legend’s impact on the sport. Sugarhill was clearly emotional as he shared his feelings on the man who passed on his wisdom during years at the famous gym in Detroit.

Ex-Steward pupils Andy Lee and Lennox Lewis were both present as Fury’s mastermind outlined how much Emanuel would have appreciated being in Riyadh for the four-belt battle with Oleksandr Usyk.

“Emanuel, if he was alive, this is where he would be at right here, right now,” said Sugarhill. “For me to be here in this place, I’m just so happy and blessed to be a part of it.

“To take what he has taught me over the years of my life, not just in boxing but as a man. Growing up and being able to understand other men and other people, to be able to treat them with respect, as I would want to be treated with respect. This is just one of those times in my life when I appreciate things that I’ve been through in life.

“I think it’s going to be a great fight,” he added.

What a touching moment from Sugar Hill ❤️ Speaking on his late uncle, the great Emanuel Steward 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hgrCJUAwV6 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 17, 2024

Sugarhill aims to emulate his famous family member by guiding Fury to become the next undisputed heavyweight champion. Emanuel was the driving force behind Lewis when he defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999 to take his place as the lineal titleholder.

Fury, who has since taken on that mantel, hopes to defeat Usyk and secure a historic triumph on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena. Whoever comes out on top will be recognized as the best top-division fighter of his generation.

Emanuel would have been proud of Sugarhill and both fighters. There’s no doubt about that.

