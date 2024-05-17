Massey replaces Cieslak, faces Chamberlain for vacant titles

Isaac Chamberlain will now face Jack Massey for the vacant European and Commonwealth Cruiserweight Titles in a bet365 Wildcard contest on Saturday, June 15th at South London’s Selhurst Park stadium, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Chamberlain was set to challenge Michal Cieslak for the EBU belt, but the Pole has been forced to withdraw from their scheduled contest due to injury and has chosen to vacate his European title giving Massey a golden opportunity to step in and fight Chamberlain for the vacant strap.

Chamberlain and Massey will now square off as part of a historic night of boxing at Selhurst Park to celebrate the stadium’s centenary year.

Chamberlain (16-2, 8 KOs) was named mandatory challenger for the European crown following a dominant points victory over London rival Mikael Lawal for the British and Commonwealth Titles at York Hall in October 2023.

Massey (21-2, 12 KOs), the former IBO World Cruiserweight Champion, gets his shot at European glory having stopped Steve Eloundou Ntere inside a round last time out at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in January.

BOXXER CEO and founder Ben Shalom said: “We now have another cruiserweight battle of Britain confirmed for our historic event at Selhurst Park as Isaac Chamberlain and Jack Massey clash for the European and Commonwealth Titles. We’d like to wish Michal Cieslak a speedy recovery. He’s been a great champion and we’re sure he will be back and in more big fights soon. This is a massive fight for both men with huge rewards for the winner and a very big addition to June 15th.”

Fans attending the huge GAME ON! show will be part of history as boxing returns to Selhurst Park in its centenary year.

The epic Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe clash tops a huge bill in South London and kick-offs a huge summer of world-class sport with a blockbuster night of world championship boxing and celebrations.

Ben Whittaker faces undefeated rival and press conference crasher Ezra Arenyeka and London Light Heavyweight star Dan Azeez returns to action alongside top bantamweight prospect Francesca Hennessy.

Tickets are on sale now and available at BOXXER.com