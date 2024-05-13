Ring announcer apologizes for ‘s***storm performance’ fail

Ring Announcer Dan Hennessey has apologized for his performance failure after declaring the wrong winner in a WBA title fight.

Hennessey was responsible for introductions and results over the weekend at the high-profile Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr. event. His night was already facing heat on social media for being too overenthusiastic when he made the ultimate sin for an MC.

Following a ten-round battle between WBA bantamweight champion Nina Hughes and challenger Cherneka Johnson, Hennessey announced that the titleholder had retained. Quickly informed of his mistake, he ordered the women back to the center of the ring and altered the decision, again in his over-the-top demeanor.

The boxers looked shocked at what took place, with Hughes at a loss to explain how someone with one job could get it so badly wrong.

“The dirty side of the sport I love,” said Hughes, planning an appeal over the incident and result.

For his part, Hennessey stated he would not shy away from the criticism he received in the aftermath.

“I own it. It’s all on me. I take full responsibility for the Cherneka Johnson vs Nina Hughes controversy. Not the Judges, not the sanctioned body. Me,” pointed out Hennessey.

“I have apologized to all involved, and now I apologize to you. I am sorry for what happened. Again, I own it and can only try to do better next time.

“It was not my best day in the office. I guess all the s****y comments on socials I have coming. Again, I am crushed and sorry for my s***storm of a performance. You all deserved better. Sorry again.”

Calls for Hennessey to not feature on future events remain in the public domain as having the correct result announced for a world title fight is the least any boxer, the officials, and fans can expect.

