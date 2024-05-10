Heavyweight stops drawn-out Lomachenko vs Kambosos face-off

Ukrainian superstar Vasiliy Lomachenko looks forward to becoming the IBF lightweight champion ahead of his battle with George Kambosos Jr.

‘Loma’ tackles home favorite “Ferocious” for the vacant crown on Sunday, May 12, at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Lomachenko [17-3, 11 KOs] is already a former three-weight world champion and pound-for-pound king. He hopes to become a two-time lightweight world champion and add another belt to his extensive collection.

At the press conference on Thursday, Lomachenko and Kambosos played a game of mental warfare. According to the Top Rank timekeeper, they faced off for three minutes and twelve seconds. Event co-promoter Lou DiBella and veteran heavyweight Lucas Browne had to separate the combatants, or they would have continued for much longer.

Before the extra-long staredown, Lomachenko discussed his burning desire to become a world titleholder again.

“I’ve been in this sport for a long time. We are two professionals,” said Loma. “Yes, we know boxing. We know strategy. It will be very, very interesting for both of us. It will be very, very interesting for all boxing fans. Good luck. Good luck to both.”

He added: “We have a fight. We prepared very hard. And, like I said, it will be very interesting. I’m just looking forward to the IBF title. I need to take my title, and then after that, I can think about my future.”

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum stated: “I’m looking forward to this. It should be a sold-out event, a great lightweight championship match.

“Vasiliy Lomachenko is a splendid tactician, and I enjoy watching him. George Kambosos is a real warrior. He comes to fight. He’s very exciting.

“This fight will be memorable, and I can’t wait to see it. And I know fans worldwide are looking forward to it.”

A win for Lomachenko sets up a potential unification with Gervonta Davis or Shakur Stevenson later in the year. However, as the boxing great pointed out, he may not have time left in the sport to complete an undisputed feat at 135.

The first leg comes against Kambosos, who may be an underdog but is very dangerous to an aging fighter coming to the end of his tenure.

The Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr. event will be shown LIVE in prime time on Saturday, May 11, in the United States.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.